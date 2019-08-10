What is the Madden 20 Career Clock for? Details on where game’s setting is, how to adjust it

The Madden 20 NFL game is currently in rotation with plenty of video game fans hitting the sticks. It includes a number of new features such as Superstar X-Factor, Madden 20’s Career Mode, and gameplay tweaks.

Gamers are learning the intricacies of using different types of players, or trying out other aspects of the game. However, there’s a lingering question going around about several features. So what is the Madden 20 Career Clock all about?

What does the Madden 20 Career Clock do?

In the real NFL, players come and go each year. Not only do they get cut by teams, but some players decide they’ve played enough football. Or they have an injury. Or simply, they’ve become older like Brett Favre who retired years ago.

So the decision for a more durable player to retire comes based on how long they’ve played. Many are wondering when Tom Brady might retire.

The Madden 20 Career Clock is part of Franchise Mode in the game. It takes the concept of time, age, and eventually, retirement into consideration. So with this setting option on, gamers will see players retire in the league.

A guy like Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger might retire at a younger age. If it’s shut off, those scenarios will not happen as soon as they would if it was on. So depending on how realistic a Franchise Mode one wants, adjust this wisely.

Where is it and how do you adjust the Career clock?

To adjust the Career Clock is quite simple. Once you’ve started up with a team in Madden’s Franchise Mode, you’ll want to go to the settings. More specifically, go to the “League Settings.” This is where you can adjust how you want your Franchise mode to work. Scroll down to the “Career Clock” as seen in the screenshot below.

By default, the Career Clock is enabled. On a PlayStation 5, simply use the left right buttons on the directional pad to switch it “ON” or “OFF.”

It’s as simple as that to make sure you’ve got the Madden 20 Career Clock on or off in your Franchise Mode.

With this setting enabled, you just might see some of your players retire, including the aging Tom Brady of the New England Patriots!