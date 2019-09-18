What day does FIFA 20 come out? Early pre-order editions, EA Access, release date, and Origin details

Fans of international football are anxiously awaiting the launch of EA’s new FIFA 20 game. The latest installment boasts updated gameplay, a new “street football” mode, and the return of several popular features, including Ultimate Team and more.

The game is still in the pre-order stages but it is coming soon. There are also ways to start playing the new game earlier. So here’s the latest on what day FIFA 20 will come out officially, and how to play it earlier.

FIFA 20 release date, early pre-order editions

The official day that EA’s FIFA 20 will launch is Friday, September 27 in North America and other parts of the world. It will be available for the Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

Here’s a look at the FIFA 20 gameplay trailer ahead of the game’s release.

The FIFA 20 release date is coming soon, but with certain pre-orders, gamers can play it three days earlier.

FIFA 20 Standard Edition is the least expensive version of the game with cover star Eden Hazard. It’s selling for $59.99 and arrives on the September 27 release date.

Standard Edition includes:

Up to 3 FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Rare Gold Packs (1 Per Week For 3 Weeks)

Choose one of five mid-version ICON Items for 5 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT Kits

The Champions Edition costs slightly more but also includes more. It features cover star Virgil Van Dijk and goes for $79.99 a copy. It also has a number of bonus items, one of which is access to play the game three days earlier.

Champions Edition includes:

3 Days Early Access (Play From September 24th)

Up To 12 Rare Gold Packs (1 Per Week For 12 Weeks)

Loan ICON Player Pick: Choose 1 of 5 Loan ICON Items (Mid Version) for 5 FUT Matches

Special Edition FUT Kits

The most expensive of the group is the Ultimate Edition featuring cover star Zinedine Zidane. It has a price tag of $99.99 per copy. Like the Champions Edition, this one also allows for gamers to play FIFA 20 three days earlier.

Ultimate Edition includes:

3 Days Early Access (Play From September 24th)

Up To 24 Rare Gold Packs (2 Per Week For 12 Weeks)

Loan Icon Player Pick: Choose 1 of 5 Loan Icon Items (Mid Version) for 5 FUT Matches

Special Edition FUT Kits

Head to the EA FIFA website to pre-order a copy for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or Windows PC.

Earlier FIFA 20: Free demo, EA Access, or Origin

There are a few more options to start playing FIFA 20 a bit earlier. One is, of course, the free demo, currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. There’s no charge to get the demo and play it, as it is available through PlayStation Store (PS4), Microsoft Store (Xbox), and at Origin for Windows PCs. It will offer limited teams and modes. They include Champions League matchups and the new VOLTA Football mode preview.

To play the FIFA 20 game up to a week earlier, gamers will need EA Access or Origin Access subscriptions.

The EA Access membership is available for PS4 or Xbox One gamers. A membership for either system costs $4.99 per month or a discounted price of $29.99 for a full year. It provides unlimited play for games in their library, exclusive early trials for games, and discounts for digital purchases.

The Origin Access membership is for PC gamers. There’s a basic option of $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year. That membership gives a 10-hour trial of upcoming games, along with other benefits. For $14.99 per month or $99.99 for the year, gamers get full early access to upcoming games.

Those options let gamers start playing the new FIFA 20 much earlier than the actual release day of Friday, September 27.