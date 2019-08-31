Top 5 Madden 20 teams revealed: Most popular include Chiefs, Cowboys, and Browns with Odell Beckham

Well, it didn’t take long for gamers to decide which teams are their favorite on Madden 20! The top five teams to date that NFL fans are showing the most love to were revealed on the official Madden 20 Twitter page on Friday (August 30) afternoon.

Madden 20 most popular

Since its release back on August 2, 2019, the top five teams used the most by gamers have been the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and Cleveland Browns.

WOW! Over 50K seasons already completed by #Madden20 players, here’s the @NFL season, according to Madden… pic.twitter.com/ijJWwLPhFb — Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) August 30, 2019

This really shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Every team on the list has had recent success, a great fan base, a marquee quarterback and they all have a great chance to make the postseason this year. Yes, that includes the Cleveland Browns – well at least according to Las Vegas oddsmakers that is.

The new-look Browns finished the 2018 season strong and now they are hoping that carries over into the new season. Two big reasons fans have high hopes in Cleveland in 2019 are the maturing play of QB Baker Mayfield and the addition of wide receiver Odell Beckham.

Odell Beckham has the Browns on the rise

While it is true that one man does not make a team, one player has reportedly changed the Cleveland Browns popularity on Madden 20.

The Browns are the second most popular go-to team so far and Odell Beckham seems to be the reason why. Cleveland’s usage is up over 163% from this time last year, and that can be attributed to the “OBJ factor.”

Madden 20 tweeted out that the Browns popularity has skyrocketed on the popular video game and the flamboyant wideout is a huge reason why. Now Browns fans are hoping that Beckham contributes on the field as often as he does in the game!