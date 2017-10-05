Take a trip down memory lane with Atari 2600 and Sega Genesis retro consoles

If the Super Nintendo Classic Edition hasn’t quenched your nostalgic gaming thirst, you’ll be glad to know that AtGames has launched the Atari Flashback Portable Game Player, the Sega Genesis Ultimate Portable Game Player, the Atari Flashback 8 Classic Game Console and the Sega Classic Game Console.

AtGames also plans to release the HD Atari Flashback 8 Gold (October 24) and the HD Sega Genesis Flashback (November 10).

The new hardware is available at numerous retailers including Family Dollar, Dollar General, Kroger, Walgreens, Office Depot, Staples, Kohls, Urban Outfitter, Rite Aid, BJs, JC Penney, QVC, HEB, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Walmart, Target, Gamestop, Best Buy and Toys-R-Us.

The Atari Flashback 8 Gold features 120 built-in all-time games, including Pitfall and Space Invaders, along with like Kaboom, River Raid, Centipede, and Millipede. The console comes with two 2.4ghz wireless controllers that look and feel like the original Atari 2600 controllers. The Atari Flashback 8 Gold also includes 720p HDMI output, scan line filtering, and save/pause/rewind feature functionality.

The Atari Flashback Portable Game Player features 70 built-in games, including PAC-MAN, Dig Dug, Pitfall, and Frogger. A built-in, rechargeable battery powers the 2.8” display. You can also connect the portable to a TV via an optional cable.

The Sega Genesis Flashback (pictured at the top of this article) features 85 built-in games and a cartridge port that plays Sega Genesis and Mega Drive cartridges. Built-in games include Sonic the Hedgehog, Mortal Kombat, Phantasy Star and Shining Force. Two 2.4ghz wireless controllers are included with the console, which also includes controller ports to connect original controllers. Like the Atari console, the Sega Genesis Flashback includes 720p HDMI output, scan line filtering, and save/pause/rewind feature functionality.

The Sega Genesis Ultimate Portable Game Player includes 85 Sega Genesis and Mega Drive games, including PAC-PANIC and Splatterhouse 2. The Sega portable features the same rechargeable battery and 2.8” display as the Atari portable and can also be plugged into a TV.