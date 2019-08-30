Street Outlaws: The List game trailer news and release date on PS4 and Xbox One

Street Outlaws: The List, a video game inspired by Discovery Channel’s popular TV series Street Outlaws, is coming out in October.

Developer Team6 Game Studios and publisher GameMill Entertainment have announced the release date for the upcoming game and fans have an option to pre-order on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws is a reality TV series that premiered on June 10, 2013. The show focuses on American street racing, an illegal activity. Street Outlaws Season 13 premiered on the channel in April 2019.

The upcoming video game is based on the same street racing premise as the Discovery Channel show.

Street Outlaws: The List release date

Street Outlaws: The List is scheduled for release on October 22. The game is expected to launch on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Street Outlaws: The List teasers and trailers

A gameplay trailer for Street Outlaws: The List has not yet been released. Many gamers are concerned about the fact that a game that is supposedly scheduled for release on October 22 — less than two months away — does not yet have a gameplay video.

All we have are a few screenshots that look promising, but fans want to see the gameplay.

The situation is causing skepticism as some reviewers have pointed to the previous games by developer Team6 Studios. FlatOut 3: Chaos & Destruction, Road Rage, and Super Street: The Game all received poor reviews.

Some reviewers, however, praised Super Street: The Game for its excellent car customization. Some favorably compared it to Need for Speed: Underground, the seventh installment in EA Black Box’s Need for Speed series.

There is cautious optimism about the upcoming video game among fans of racing video games and the Discovery Channel show. Everyone is hoping that Team6 Studios will get it right this time.

Meanwhile, the game is available to pre-order for PS4 and Xbox One.

Street Outlaws: The List gameplay

Street Outlaws: The List game is expected to have single and multiplayer modes. The game will reportedly feature local four-player co-op with online leader boards, according to Gaming Lifestyle.

Players will be able to choose from 24 different cars based on the TV series. Players will also be able to modify the cars of their choice

There will also be different racing modes for both the single and multiplayer modes.