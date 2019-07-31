Street Fighter V trailer shows E. Honda, Lucia, Poison in new gameplay footage

On July 31, gamers got their first look at the new Street Fighter V trailer. While it was originally leaked online, Capcom decided to drop the official video for fans to check out.

It brings new gameplay featuring characters E. Honda, Poison, and newcomer Lucia as they show off their unique fighting skills.

Watch Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition new trailer

The Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition was an update to the popular game that dropped back in January of last year. Upon its release, it received a 9-out-of-10 rating from multiple reviewing sites including EGM, IGN, and GameSpot.

Metacritic currently has it sitting at an 87 out of 100 for the PlayStation 4 and 89 out of 100 for PCs.

The classic game continues to be well-received by critics and fans. The developers continue to unveil new content to keep things fresh.

There have been three seasons of characters added to the game on top of its original base roster so far. In Season 3, we saw the arrival of Blanka, Sagat, Sakura, and Cody.

With the new Street Fighter V trailer, gamers are able to see the new Season 4 characters that are coming to the game soon. The newest of them is named Lucia and is a cop who packs a punch.

There’s also returning heavyweight E. Honda and whip-wielding Poison in the trailer. Each shows off how effectively they can punch, kick, and defeat their opponents.

The new Street Fighter V characters arrive on Sunday, August 4 for the game. There’s also a new Summer 2019 character bundle advertised for Monday, August 5.

That bundle includes the three characters from the trailer as well as a Battle costume for each character. It will also feature the default colors 3-10 for costumes.

For those that don’t have the Street Fighter V game, it’s currently out for the Sony PlayStation 4 ($14.99) and Microsoft Windows PCs ($19.99) with cross-platform gameplay available.

See more details about the hit fighting game at the official Capcom store.