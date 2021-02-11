Source code for CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 reportedly sold at auction

Promotional image for Cyberpunk 2077. Pic credit: CD Projekt Red

It’s been a terrible week for gaming studio CD Projekt Red. Now, things potentially worsen as the source code for Cyberpunk 2077 has allegedly been sold via auction.

This all started when the company announced on Tuesday that they had been involved in a ransomware attack that saw their data compromised. As a result of this, the source coding for their three major games was accessed.

Then, yesterday, reportedly the hackers leaked the entire source code for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game online. They also allegedly announced that the coding for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt would be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Bidding was reportedly started at $1,000,000. However, a bid of $7,000,000 would be an automatic sale to the first person to place it.

An unknown buyer has allegedly bought the source code for Cyberpunk 2077

Now, according to IGN, Cyberpunk 2077 has been sold.

This information comes from a dark web monitoring organization called KELA.

As IGN points out, they recently shared with The Verge what appeared to be the legitimate file lists from CD Projekt’s Red Engine. However, as is the nature of hacking and the such, it is hard to lock down with any great certainty whether any of this can be confirmed legitimately.

While the identity of this person, or persons, is currently unknown, at first glance it appears that it may have been an outright purchase, leading to suggest that the $7,000,000 price tag was attached.

KELA also shared further information via a tweet.

“KELA reports that an #auction set up to sell the files has now been closed after a “satisfying offer” was made from outside of the forum it was being held on,” they wrote.

“That offer reportedly stipulates that the code will not be distributed or sold further.” Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Did CD Projekt Red buy their own data back for $7,000,000?

CD Projekt Red did say that they would not pander to the requirements set out by the unknown hackers. However, the details given in KELA’s tweet are ambiguous and may suggest that someone has purchased the source code in order to stop others from using it nefariously.

Victoria Kivilevich, a threat intelligence analyst at KELA, has explained to IGN that within details of the auction was a stipulation by the purported auctioneer that they recommended that CD Projekt Red purchase the coding for the set price tag of $7,000,000 in order to secure their compromised data once more.

Whether or not the gaming studio has done this or not, remains to be seen as no official statement has yet to be made by CD Projekt Red.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available on Xbox One and PC. The Witcher 3 is also available to play on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.