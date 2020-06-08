RIP LazarBeam video leaves some fans thinking he’s actually dead

On Sunday, the YouTube gamer LazarBeam posted a video intended to spoof fake LazarBeam death videos that have surfaced online in the past.

However, the video went viral quickly and began trending at Number 1 for gaming on YouTube. Millions of LazarBeam’s fans who saw the title of the video — rip lazarBeam (VERY SAD) — thought he had died.

The YouTuber was amazed to see the surge of traffic to the video after he uploaded it on Sunday.

He took to Twitter to express his surprise, saying that the tweet received more than 100,000 views within a minute after uploading it.

“the first minute got 100000 VIEWS lmao.”

The video has since received more than 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.

YouTuber Mr. Beast (Jimmy Donaldson) teased LazarBeam that he would have to “rip again next week” if he wanted to get so many views again.

Looks like you’re going to have to rip again next week 😂 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) June 8, 2020

LazarBeam later took to Twitter to explain he was not dead

Lazarbeam posted on Twitter to explain he wasn’t dead, and the video spoofed previous “fake lazarbeam is dead videos.”

“this video is a shitpost based on all the fake ‘lazarbeam is dead videos’ but based on its view count people are clicking it thinking im actually dead… good to know my death video will get views i suppose LMAO.”

this video is a shitpost based on all the fake 'lazarbeam is dead videos' but based on its view count people are clicking it thinking im actually dead.. good to know my death video will get views i suppose LMAO pic.twitter.com/gujyWTEYsD — LAZARBEAM (@Lazarbeam) June 8, 2020

Fans reacted on social media

Several fans clicked to view the video thinking it was an announcement that LazarBeam had passed away.

When they realized that video trolled people who posted fake LazerBeam death videos, they took to the comments to make jokes.

Some praised him for outdoing hoaxers who posted fake LazarBeam death videos in the past for clickbait. However, some fans who didn’t watch the video thought he was dead and took to Twitter to mourn.

Some might have been joking.

Lazarbeam has died, his now in the hospital?! Ha HA HA!!!

WATCH IT!!!!https://t.co/fPoqy5fVzr — UBE's world! (Minecraft how to build, hacks, etc) (@Hoson49016667) June 8, 2020

rip lazarbeam (VERY SAD) | lazarbeam is dead https://t.co/FYGXLvSmxy — Roblox on Drake's Corner (@roblox_on_DC) June 8, 2020

RIP LAZAR BEAM OMG I MISS HIM SO MUCH ALREADY I CAN REMEMBER HIS VIDEOS FOREVER ooh and free skins? — CuttleFishInABox (@CuttleIn) June 2, 2020

I AM CRYING RIP @Lazarbeam you are my favourite YouTuber ever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6JWyTmRfOk — Sofiya Ermolenko (@ErmolenkoSofiy4) June 8, 2020

Who is LazarBeam?

LazarBeam, whose real name is Lannan Eacott, is an Australian YouTube gamer born in 1994.

With 14.6 million subscribers and more than five billion views on YouTube, his channel is one of the most-subscribed and most-viewed.

He also has 1.1 million followers on Twitter and 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9rDK1QH0IQ/

He joined YouTube in January 2015 and quickly rose to prominence due to the popularity of his video game commentaries, Madden NFL challenge videos, and comedy videos.

He is also known for posting Fortnite Battle Royale videos.

He dropped out of high school as a teenager and joined his family’s construction business before becoming a professional gamer and social media influencer

He is also a member of Click, an online entertainment collective.

His sister Tannar also runs a YouTube channel with more than 890,000 subscribers. She also has more than 430,000 followers on Instagram.