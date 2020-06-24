Pokemon Unite: What is the meaning of a MOBA game?

The Pokémon Company announced plans for an upcoming title, Pokémon Unite, in a series of videos uploaded to their YouTube channel earlier today.

Pokémon Unite is a team-based, free-to-play MOBA video game developed by Tencent Game’s Timi Studios (known for developing Arena of Valor).

Nintendo will publish the game in collaboration with The Pokémon Company for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch.

A release date for Pokémon Unite has not been announced.

The announcement comes after Tencent and Pokémon announced their partnership in July 2019.

What is a MOBA game?

MOBA is an abbreviation for Multiplayer Online Battle Arena.

This refers to a genre of multiplayer online video games where players control a character as part of a team competing with other players. The teams usually consist of four to five players each.

MOBA games rely heavily on players utilizing game strategies to defeat the opposing team as a unit. This can be achieved by disrupting the enemy team’s defense structure or by destroying their base.

Players can also win a game by destroying each player in the opposing team.

Characters are assigned unique powers, moves, and specialized roles to play in the battle. The powers can increase as the game progresses to enhance the effectiveness of tactical and strategic deployment of team resources.

MOBA games are popular because they allow players to team with their friends to take on other groups of players in intensely competitive battles on a map.

They are action games that fuse elements of role-playing (RP) and real-time strategy (RTS), although some MOBA games are not RTS.

Some of the best known MOBA games include League of Legends, Dota 2, Arena of Valor, Smite, and Heroes of the Storm.

Pokémon Unite: Game mechanism

Pokémon Unite features a dynamic real-time 5v5 battle system comparable to League of Legends and Dota.

It is a cross-platform game in which competing teams have a base from which they deploy to explore a map. Players try to capture Pokémon or take them down by using special moves.

Each Pokémon can learn four moves and a special Unite move. Pokémon can evolve into new forms during the game and acquire new moves.

Players can earn Experience Points (XP) by defeating wild Pokémon and can win the game by outscoring the competing team.

The Pokémon characters include Pikachu, Gengar, Snorlax, Clefable, Lucario, Charmander, and Squirtle. Others include Talonflame, Machamp, Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Clefairy, and Gengar.