Phasmophobia is a terrifying new game to play with your friends

Phasmophobia, a new terrifying game you can play with your friends, is currently one of the most talked-about horror games ahead of the upcoming Halloween season.

Halloween is that time of the year when people go in search of the best horror movies and games to scare themselves silly with.

Fans of horror movies, such as The Exorcist and The Conjuring, who have been searching for the best horror games to relive the scary plot twists of these classic horror movies will love Phasmophobia.

Phasmophobia promises you and your friends a spine-tinglingly terrifying experience that will make your hair stand on end and cause you to jump out of your seat in abject terror.

If you are hearing about Phasmophobia for the first time or you’ve heard about it before, you may be wondering what it is about and whether it is worth playing.

Here is everything you need to know about Phasmophobia.

What is Phasmophobia?

Phasmophobia is a recently-released four-player co-op ghost-hunting online game developed by Kinetic Games. The PC game involves players trying to identify the type of ghost that is haunting a location.

The title of the game, Phasmophobia, is a word that means “fear of ghosts.”

Players take on the role of ghost hunters called to different locations — homes, hospitals, prisons, and even sewers — to help identify the type of ghost haunting the place. But while exploring, you have to implement precautions to prevent the specter from attacking and killing you.

Below is a beginner’s guide on how to play Phasmophobia:

Phasmophobia: Gameplay

The game offers players the petrifying experience of taking jobs that involve exploring a haunted location. Plays are equipped with tools that they purchase before going to check out the location.

You’ll need the tools and equipment to explore and search for ghostly clues that will help you to narrow down on the resident spook.

The tools and equipment include a truck with a radio to stay in touch with your teammates.

Players can purchase an EMF reader, a UV flashlight, a motion detector, a video camera, and a spirit box. Other available tools include the Ouija board, crucifix, smudge sticks, and the rest of the paraphernalia typical of specter and poltergeist horror movies.

You will be able to gather clues from text messages and scary apparitions. You also have access to a guide book or journal that you can consult to identify the resident ghost once you have gathered enough clues.

Phasmophobia supports VR

The good news is that the Phasmophobia game also supports VR. So you and your friends can put on VR headsets and go ghost-hunting together if you have the equipment and dare to try it out.

Phasmophobia offers multiple environments and scenarios that make each game different. There are different types of ghosts with unique haunting traits, behavior, and presentation.

In the game, players get a limited amount of time to try to identify and catch the ghost before it begins to attack. So you must work quickly to figure out the spook before it kills you.

Phasmophobia is currently available for PCs on Steam.