Path of Exile 2 release date: When does it come out?

Fans hoping to get their hands on Path of Exile 2 this year may be disappointed. Pic credit: Path of Exile/YouTube

Grinding Gear Games just gave fans a major look at gameplay footage for action-RPG Path of Exile 2 in their latest livestream on Thursday. The latest drop includes a new trailer, a 20-minute narrated walkthrough, and the announcement of the new Ultimatum expansion for Path of Exile.

While they did provide a big overview of act two and reveal new weapon types, Grinding Gear Games also confirmed some disappointing news – “Path of Exile 2 definitely won’t be released this year.”

During a Q&A session ahead of the livestream, Grinding Gear Games’ studio head Chris Wilson admitted that the development of the game is running further behind than the team anticipated at this point in time.

In January, Chris Wilson explained how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the New Zealand studio during an interview with PC Gamer.

“I hate to blame COVID for stuff, but that is a big part of it at the moment,” Wilson said.

“We have had difficulty hiring internationally because the borders to New Zealand are closed, so that has curtailed the exponential growth of our asset creation team a little bit.

He continued, “The progress of development hasn’t been as fast as we wanted, and so our goal is to bash as hard as we can during 2021 on Path of Exile 2 stuff and see how much headway we make. Trying to get as much done as possible, and that’ll give us a better idea of a good release date we can estimate, which should be towards the end of the year.”

Paths of Exile is tipped to launch in 2022. During the interview, when asked for clarification about a 2022 launch for Path of Exile 2, Wilson replied, “Yeah, I think that’s accurate.”

What’s new in Path of Exile 2

The trailer revealed several new gameplay clips, alongside locations from the Vastiri Desert region – the second major location in the game, after the Island of Ogham.

The new trailer and walkthrough also showcase two of the new weapon types, spears and crossbows.

Both weapons look insanely fun – the spear gives players a Whirling Slash ability, which summons a storm near the player.

The crossbows are equally unique, with the ability to switch to different elemental or armor-piercing bolts depending on combat requirements.

Mini bosses are also set to be a bigger focus this time around, to take advantage of the game’s improved animations.

A huge bonus, players will also be able to bring their old characters, accounts, and any microtransactions over to Path of Exile 2, due to both games sharing the same game client.

Path of Exile 2 will likely skip Xbox One and PS4, and likely be released straight onto their successors, Xbox Series X and PS5.

Path of Exile: Ultimatum

Following the Path of Exile 2 showcase, Wilson moved on to the upcoming expansion, Ultimatum.

The free expansion will include new items, the Ultimatum challenge league, and eight new skill and support gems.

During the Ultimatum league, players will meet new NPC, the Trialmaster, an emissary of the god of Chaos.

The player must complete his trials in the form of arena battles. The twist? At the end of each round, he will give the player the option to either take the prize, end the run, or face an even tougher round for even greater rewards!

Path of Exile: Ultimatum is set to launch April 16 on PC and April 21 on consoles.