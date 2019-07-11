Nintendo Switch Lite price: How much does it cost and when is the release date?

Just over two years ago, Nintendo unveiled its most recent video game console, the Switch. Now, they’re bringing out a brand new handheld gaming console.

On Wednesday, they revealed the Nintendo Switch Lite price, release date, and other key details. So how much does the new handheld device cost and when will people have it in their hands?

What is the Nintendo Switch Lite?

The major selling point of the original Nintendo Switch is the fact it can be used as a stationary gaming console and also as a handheld device to play games. That is thanks to the wireless “Joy-Con” controllers which attach to the sides of the console for handheld use.

The new Nintendo Switch Lite will focus exclusively on the handheld aspect of gaming. It’s meant to support any of the titles for the Nintendo Switch that allow for a portable gaming experience. That makes it somewhat less expensive too.

An online video provided the first announcement and look at the Nintendo Switch Lite with general Switch producer Yoshiaki Koizumi introducing the new gaming device.

The new Nintendo Switch Lite will be more portable as it will be lightweight and compact. To make it more convenient it will measure 3.6 by 8.2 inches and weighs in at a mere 0.61 pounds. Despite the smaller size, the Lite boasts a battery capable of running for three to seven hours before needing a charge.

It’ll have a 1280x720p LCD display, unlike the Switch which has up to a 1080p display when using a compatible HDMI connection.

The Lite will have some of the aspects from the Switch such as gyroscopic sensors, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC communication. It won’t include the HR Rumble or IR camera features that were part of the regular Switch Joy-Cons, though.

found a nice size comparison pic of Switch Lite pic.twitter.com/0eRaE74iEV — mattmanver2 (@Mattmanver2) July 11, 2019

Still, the idea of the new gaming device was to make for a portable experience rather than completely duplicating the main console’s abilities. It’ll need time to hit the market for comparisons to start between owning a Switch Lite versus owning an iPod Touch or smartphone for mobile gaming.

What is Nintendo Switch Lite price, release date?

The larger gaming console, Nintendo Switch, currently carries a price of $299, give or take, depending on what sort of package or deal one gets. The Nintendo Switch Lite price comes in just a hundred dollars less, at $199, per this report.

The release date for Nintendo Switch Lite will be well ahead of the holiday season. It officially launches on September 20, 2019. It could soon be all the rage at college campuses around the country as the fall semester begins.

There are three colors available for the new handheld gaming device: yellow, gray, and turquoise. In addition, a special version is coming out a bit later than the first release. It’s the Zacian and Zamazenta Edition (based on Pokemon characters). The special version arrives on November 8, 2019, and also carries a price of $199.99.

#NintendoSwitchLite Zacian and Zamazenta Edition will also be available beginning 11/8, while supplies last. This special edition is just in time for the holidays and the release of #PokemonSwordShield on 11/15. pic.twitter.com/IG0skYmQB9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 10, 2019

That’s a week ahead of the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield, a highly-anticipated new title for Nintendo Switch. Most likely, this new device and the game are going to be among the more popular items on many wishlists for the holiday season.

See more information about all versions of the Switch Lite including the upcoming pre-order details at the official Nintendo website.