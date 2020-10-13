New Xbox Series X preorder stock announced: Unboxing video reportedly leaked online

Retailer Antoline announced yesterday that they would have new Xbox Series X preorder stock today (October 13).

According to the retailer, the preorders for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S bundles were scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

You may follow this link to the landing page where they are offering bundle options that include gaming accessories and subscription services with prices from $559 up to $779.95, according to Forbes (as of writing, the page could not be reached due, apparently, to heavy traffic).

Initial preorders sold out quickly in September

Monsters and Critics reported in September that the initial preorders for the Xbox Series X and S sold out quickly at major retailers across the country. Those quick sellouts were due to eager fans rushing to get their consoles in time for the product’s November 10 launch date.

Preorders originally began at 11 a.m. E.T. on Tuesday, September 22, through multiple online stores, including Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Gamestop, and Target.

However, some stores did not go live immediately, and technical issues hit many of the websites.

Although many fans were able to get their preorders, many customers who tried later could not secure preorders because the consoles sold out so fast. Some preorder customers were also disappointed to learn from their retailers that they might not get their new consoles in time for launch on November 10.

After thanking fans for the “record-breaking” demand for the console, Microsoft advised those who could not secure consoles on the initial preorder to sign up with retailers for notifications. Microsoft ensured customers more consoles could become available for preorder before the launch date.

First unofficial Xbox Series X unboxing video reportedly leaked online

Meanwhile, the first unofficial Xbox Series X unboxing videos have reportedly started surfacing online, ahead of the highly-anticipated launch.

After Microsoft launched pre-orders for the Xbox Series X and S on September 22, fans have been looking out for information about what to expect from Microsoft’s next-gen console. Fans had been hoping for their first glimpse of the packaging and its contents after media reviewers and influencers starred receiving preview units from Microsoft.

The unboxing video below purports to offer fans the first-look at the packaging for the new-gen console.

Fans have been debating whether the video is legit. However, many, including the guys at VGC and Hypebeast, are convinced that the video is legit.

The video shows the user opening the box to reveal the console, the power cord, HDMI cord, and wireless controller.

In addition, some of the first user-captured Xbox Series X game footage has also been surfacing online. The video below shows Codemaster’s Dirt 5 Xbox Series X 4K game footage.

You may watch another video here showing Dirt 5 footage on the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X (and S) have an official release date of November 10, 2020, everywhere.