Netflix’s Altered Carbon series to get role playing game tie-in for Season 2

Altered Carbon has been a hit on Netflix and has amassed a viewership of sci-fi fans that might be very interested to hear about their latest announcement. In addition to Altered Carbon Season 2 coming soon, there will be a roleplaying game produced that should be available along with the premiere of the new season.

Season 1 of Netflix Altered Carbon premiered in early February 2018. Based upon the first novel in the “Altered Carbon” series, written by Richard K Morgan, the 10 episode series told the story of Takeshi Kovacs, an imprisoned former soldier who is “resleeved” into a new body so he can find the person who murdered Laurens Bancroft, the man who actually hires Kovacs.

Besides being your standard dystopian future world full of the wealthy one-percenters and everyone else, the big hook here is that people can have their memories and consciousness encased in a storage unit that can be transferred from one body to another.

As long as your “stack”, as it’s called, isn’t destroyed and you have backups of your mind, one could pretty much live forever. (This same concept is explored in even more detail in the RPG Eclipse Phase, released in 2010.)

Filming began for Season 2 in February 2019, with the titular role of Takeshi Kovacs being played this time by Anthony Mackie of Captain America and Avengers fame, and it’s expected to drop on Netflix sometime in early 2020.

On March 29, 2019, Hunters Entertainment issued a release indicating they’d reached a multi-year licensing agreement with Skydance Media to produce a role-playing game based upon the Altered Carbon world, along with an unspecified number of supplements used to expand upon the fictional world.

The current plans are to crowdfund the core gaming book, sometime in mid-to-late 2019, and publish the same book in both digital and print releases in 2020 in order to tie-in with the release of Season 2 on Netflix. No additional information was given concerning the rule engine or the supplements, but it’s likely that more information will become available just before crowdfunding begins.

Crowdfunding a tabletop RPG isn’t a new idea. Green Ronin Games did the same thing last year, crowdfunding the publication of their RPG based upon the books and series The Expanse, raising over $300,000 in 30 days–ten times the amount originally needed.

It’ll be interesting to see how well funding for this project goes and just like with The Expanse, I may get in on this just to check out the final product: I was a contributor to The Expanse RPG and found the books produced rather extraordinary, so the bar has definitely been set high for the Altered Carbon series.