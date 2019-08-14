NBA 2K20 Screenshots reveal new Classic Teams coming to the game

We may be still over two months until the 2019-20 NBA season arrives, but NBA 2K is already gearing up for the new campaign.

With today’s announcement that six new classic squads are joining the game, fans are already buzzing for the latest NBA 2K release.

Classic Teams take over

The big NBA news has arrived! Kyrie is once again teaming up with LeBron! Well at least in the classic portion of NBA 2K that is.

The popular video game has added six teams that dominated over the past two decades and simply left it up to the fans to decide which of the six is the best.

As posted on the official NBA2k Instagram page, “new Classic squads will be available this #2KDay on 9/6, Rank them in order from 1-6,” gamers are already debating on which team of the six is the most deserving.

The new Classic Teams

So just what teams made the cut? All six squads were incredible in the year they are depicted in, however, just two of the teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs, were able to capture an NBA title. The rest had impressive seasons but fell short of a championship.

First up are the 2015-16 World Champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Kyrie, LeBron, Love and the group that shocked the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals is now a Classic Team on NBA 2K.

Next, are 2013-14 Tim Duncan led San Antonio Spurs. That was also the year fans witnessed NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard breakout as a legit star.

The third squad is also from 2013, the Los Angeles Clippers. Looking back, it is hard to believe that they never won a title. With All-Star players Chris Paul and Blake Griffin leading the way and DeAndre Jordan grabbing every rebound in sight, the Clippers were a force.

The final three squads added to the Classic Teams include the 2009-10 Portland Trailblazers, the 2006-07 Washington Wizards, and 2002-03 Phoenix Suns.

With stars like Gilbert Arenas, Antawn Jamison, Stephon Marbury, and Shawn Marion taking fans back to yester-year, these Classic Teams are sure to be a hit!

NBA 2K will be released on September 6, 2019, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.