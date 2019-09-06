NBA 2K20 Jumpshot Creator: Where it is and how to get it unlocked for MyPlayer

The arrival of NBA 2K20 on Friday brings with it loads of new features. That includes MyTeam and MyPlayer. In the latter of these, gamers can create their own customized basketball MyPlayer to train, upgrade, and compete against others.

That has plenty of gamers searching for the NBA 2K20 Jumpshot Creator in the game. Here’s where to find it and how to unlock it for your MyPlayer customization.

Where is NBA 2K20 Jumpshot Creator?

With the free NBA 2K20 demo that arrived last month (see the trailer below), gamers started to customize and tweak different MyPlayer builds. Those are transferable to the full game.

Now, gamers can customize them even more and start training to make them the ultimate baller. An NBA 2K20 Jumpshot Creator will help with the customization.

The NBA 2K20 Demo is now live 🔥 Download for free to start building your MyPLAYER with more than 100 archetypes & 50 new badges to choose from 😤 Play the full story this #2KDay on 9/6 pic.twitter.com/j67iTXpfmL — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) August 21, 2019

Head to the Neighborhood and then into the MyPlayer Appearance menu. In there, you can go to the Animation Store and select the Shots, then Jumpshots option. This option allows you to buy the different shots with Virtual Currency (VC).

That’s just part of the equation for your Jumpshot, though. The MyPlayer’s Jumpshot can be customized even more with NBA 2K20 Jumpshot Creator.

To get to this and unlock it, you’ll need to go to the “Team Practice Facility.” It’s a large building located in the middle of the Neighborhood, labeled as such.

How to unlock NBA 2K20 Jumpshot Creator

Inside the Team Practice Facility, you’ll need to participate in the team drills. It can take up to 10 drills with the team to unlock NBA 2K20 Jumpshot Creator.

However, once you’ve done enough drills, a message appears. It talks about trainer Chris Brickley and includes: “You have earned the ability to build your own custom Jumpshot using Jumpshot Creator.”

The Jumpshot Creator becomes unlocked as part of the MyPlayer Appearance menu. This option will allow for customizing your Jumpshot even more.

A good tip for the MyPlayer Build is to include the “Quickdraw Badge” as part of the initial build-set since Jumpshot Speed isn’t part of the Creator.

For those who have yet to grab a copy of NBA 2K20, it officially arrived Friday, Sept. 6 and is available for purchase at various retailers.

Additionally, it’s available for purchase and digital download through the Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Nintendo Store, and at Steam for PC gamers.

Sign up now for your Entertainment news alerts!

Get more details at the NBA 2K website for how to purchase.