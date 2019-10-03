MLB The Show 20: Who will be the 2020 cover athlete? Five players that deserve the honor

The 2019 MLB regular season is over. If your team made the postseason, you are stoked beyond belief! If they did not, then you most likely have already started counting down to spring training 2020.

If you are a gamer, you may not care either way. In fact, most fans of MLB The Show are wondering when the latest version will hit the shelves and who will grace the cover next spring.

Trout time?

MLB The Show will have a lot of options to choose from this winter when the brain trust at Sony gets together to decide which player will be the newest cover athlete. The popular video game has millions of fans — and those fans have their own opinions on who should be the 2020 cover representative.

One of the popular choices is Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout.

You can’t go wrong with Trout, right? He puts up monstrous numbers every year and he is one of the most popular sports figures in the game today.

But Trout being on the cover isn’t a slam dunk. Several players make a great case for being the next cover athlete on The Show. Below are four more examples that definitely deserve a shot as the 2020 cover athlete.

Strong candidates

Justin Verlander — Verlander threw the third no-hitter of his Hall of Fame career in 2019 and could win his second World Series ring this October as well. Like Tom Brady of the New England Patriots, Verlander just seems to get better with time.

Gleyber Torres — At the age of 22, Torres is already a star in New York. In his first two seasons, Torres has smashed 67 home runs and driven in 167 RBIs.

Ronald Acuna Jr. — The new face of the Atlanta Braves, Acuna would be a great choice for the cover of MLB The Show 20. In 2018 Acuna became a household name after winning the NL Rookie of the Year award. He followed that up by hitting 41 home runs and driving in 101 in 2019.

Sign up now for your Entertainment news alerts!

After being shut down for the rest of the regular season, @Braves All-Star Ronald Acuña Jr. finishes the year with 41 HR and 37 stolen bases. Acuña Jr. becomes the 5th player in MLB history to hit 40 HR and have 35 stolen bases in a season. pic.twitter.com/yrqzGCCrEK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 26, 2019

Christian Yelich — Yelich was on an MVP pace before getting injured in September. Despite missing nearly the entire final month of the season, Yelich hit 44 home runs, drove in 97 runs, and was hitting .329 at the time of his injury in early September.