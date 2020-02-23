MLB The Show 20 player ratings revealed: Jacob deGrom, Cody Bellinger lead way, who’s No. 1 overall?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Spring is in the air. Sure, it still feels like winter across most of the US, but two sure signs that spring is not far off are MLB teams heading south for spring training, and the annual MLB The Show ratings reveal.

MLB The Show 20 player ratings revealed

Let the debates begin! The first MLB The Show player ratings for 2020 were released for Diamond Dynasty mode and just like always, fans are chiming in.

While everyone always has an opinion on these ratings, overall, they are pretty consistent with what most gamers would agree on.

Plus, the fact that they will change often during the course of the 2020 MLB season, the first ratings are more of a feeling-out process or building block heading towards the March 26 openers.

Two players that hold the top ratings for their positions should come as no surprise to most MLB The Show gamers. Those players are pitcher Jacob deGrom and first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer have the highest ratings for all pitchers at 92.

While his win-loss record doesn’t truly reflect it, deGrom is one of the most dominant pitchers in the game today. The back-to-back Cy Young Award winner has such good stuff that he may collect a three-peat in 2020.

Scherzer, who is tied with deGrom for the No. 1 spot, won the Cy Young Award in 2016 and again in 2017. That is some serious talent at the top of The Show’s rating board.

Another player leading the way that deserves some early season love is the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger’s 90 OVR is the highest of any outfielder heading into the 2020 season – outside of the top-ranked player in the game that is!

Last season, Bellinger hit 47 home runs, had 115 RBI, and finished the season with a .305 batting average. That is incredible. Yes, it is cliche, but those are some serious video game-like numbers Bellinger posted in 2019.

What is even scarier is the ease with which Bellinger produces those numbers.

This season, with the addition of Mookie Betts, Cody’s game could elevate even more. A season with 50 home runs and 120 RBI? It’s possible.

Bellinger may need that type of season to overthrow The Show’s No. 1 overall rated player in Mike Trout.

Trout starts out at No. 1

To know one’s surprise, Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is No. 1 in the ratings heading into the 2020 season.

Trout begins with a 95 OVR which puts him on top of the rock.

Off an incredible 2019 season in which the Angels All-Star smashed 45 home runs, collected 104 RBI, and was named the 2019 AL MVP, Trout is clearly the face of MLB.

2019 was the third time that Trout was named the Most Valuable Player in his nine-year career. He also collected his seventh Silver-Slugger Award.

At this pace, don’t expect Mike Trout to fall too far from that No. 1 spot in the MLB The Show 20 ratings anytime soon.

Below is a look at the MLB The Show 20 top five players for each position heading into the new season.

Starting Pitchers

Jacob deGrom (Mets)/Max Scherzer (Nationals)-Overall Diamond 92

Gerrit Cole (Yankees)- Overall Diamond 90

Justin Verlander (Astros)-Overall Diamond 90

Chris Sale (Red Sox)-Overall Diamond 88

Relief Pitchers

Josh Hader (Brewers)-Overall Diamond 88

Kirby Yates (Padres)-Overall Diamond 87

Aroldis Chapman (Yankees)-Overall Diamond 85

Ken Giles (Blue Jays)- Overall Gold 84

Liam Hendricks (Athletics)-Overall Gold 83

Catchers

T. Realmuto (Phillies)-Overall Diamond 85

Yasmani Grandal (White Sox)-Overall Gold 82

Willson Contreras (Cubs)-Overall Gold 81

Gary Sanchez (Yankees)-Overall Gold 80

Mitch Garver (Twins)-Overall Gold 80

First Base

Freddie Freeman (Braves)-Overall Diamond 87

Pete Alonso (Mets)-Overall Diamond 85

Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals)- Overall Gold 83

Matt Olson (Athletics)-Overall Gold 83

Anthony Rizzo (Cubs)-Overall Gold 83

Second Base

Jose Altuve (Astros)-Overall Diamond 85

J. Lemahieu (Yankees)-Overall Gold 84

Ozzie Albies (Braves)-Overall Gold 83

Jeff McNeil (Mets)- Overall Gold 83

Gleyber Torres (Yankees)-Overall Gold 82

Third Base

Nolan Arenado (Rockies)-Overall Diamond 91

Anthony Rendon (Angels)-Overall Diamond 88

Alex Bregman (Astros)-Overall Diamond 87

Matt Chapman (Athletics)-Overall Diamond 85

Jose Ramirez (Indians)- Overall Diamond 85

Shortstop

Francisco Lindor (Indians)-Overall Diamond 87

Javier Baez (Cubs)- Overall Diamond 86

Trevor Story (Rockies)-Overall Diamond 85

Xander Bogaerts (Red Sox)-Overall Gold 83

Marcus Semien (Athletics)-Overall Gold 83

Left Field

D. Martinez (Red Sox)- Overall Gold 84

Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees)- Overall Gold 84

Juan Soto (Nationals)-Overall Gold 83

Joey Gallo (Rangers)-Overall Gold 83

Tommy Pham (Padres)-Overall Gold 82

Center Field

Mike Trout (Angels)-Overall Diamond 95

Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves)-Overall Diamond 89

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks)-Overall Diamond 86

George Springer (Astros)-Overall Diamond 85

Starling Marte (Pirates)-Overall Gold 83

Right Field