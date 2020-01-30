MLB The Show 20 new features, legends revealed in extended trailer release

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

MLB The Show revealed some of the new features for its upcoming 2020 release on Wednesday. Just when you think this game couldn’t get any better or more realistic, it does.

Nike uniforms, fielding upgrades

While the first MLB The Show 20 trailer was revealed last week, it was just over 1-minute long and gave fans a small sample of what’s to come.

The extended trailer is nearly five minutes in length and is broken down by MLB The Show game designer Ramone Russell.

The reveal shows off a few of the upcoming new features, along with new Legends, improved tagging abilities, and changes to fielding. And that is just the tip of the iceberg.

The first notable new feature is the Nike uniforms. The Swoosh is here, like it or not. Some traditionalists don’t want to see advertising on the uniforms, but it looks like they are slowly becoming part of the game.

Nationals rising star Juan Soto got his “shuffle” added to the game, along with 50 new baserunning animations.

With over 700 new and improved gameplay animations that include throwing improvements, new tags, more realistic ways to turn double plays, and more options to tag out the runner at home, MLB The Show 20 seems to be inching closer towards perfection.

One cool feature that fans are really going to enjoy is new ways to celebrate following a home run or a game-winning hit. After all, the celebrations in the dugout or at home plate are what many fans remember most.

Another addition that will be a nice feature is adding the attributes for players in real-time. This change will help players in many ways.

On a final note, a brand new game mode called “Showdown” will be added this season. More information on that is yet to come.

Legends revealed

Legends are a huge part of MLB the Show. The crew at Sony gave away a few of the 2020 Legends class in the trailer, but you can bet more are still to come.

First up is slugger Gary Sheffield. One of the most powerful hitters of his generation, Sheffield, along with his signature “bat wiggle” is now part of The Show.

Sheffield was a nine-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger Award winner. In his 22-year career, Sheffield hit 509 home runs, drove in 1676 runs, and finished with a .292 career batting average.

Another Legend revealed was New York Mets closer, John Franco.

Franco pitched for 21 seasons in the majors. During that time, he collected 424 saves and finished his career with an ERA of just 2.89.

The final Legend reveals the man known best as the “Flyin-Hawaiian” Shane Victorino. The 12-year veteran is best known for his time with the Phillies. However, he also played for the Padres, Dodgers, and Red Sox during his career.

MLB The Show 20 is scheduled to be released on March 17.