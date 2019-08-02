MLB The Show 19 Roster Update: Zack Greinke, Hyun-Jin Ryu hit Diamond status, seven new Gold members revealed

The latest MLB The Show 19 roster update has arrived. In this post-MLB trade deadline update, gamers have seven new Gold members along with two new Diamonds to choose from.

One of the best features on MLB The Show is the real-time changes made to the game as the season rolls along. This week, many players swapped uniforms following the trade deadline. They also made significant roster moves as well.

Greinke, Ryu newest Diamonds

The Zack Greinke trade shocked many in the baseball world. While it had fans in Arizona shaking their heads, the city of Houston was elated! Greinke has the talent to give the Astros the toughest staff in the game.

Adding Greinke to a rotation that will feature Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Wade Miley sure makes Houston look unbeatable. The newly acquired Houston pitcher along with Dodgers lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu have both made the jump from Gold to Diamond status.

Both stud pitchers jumped up from an 84 to an 85 in Friday’s roster reveal, pushing them over the hump from Gold to Diamond. When you look at their stats this season, they are very video-game like! Ryu is 11-2 with a 1.93 ERA while Greinke sports a 10-4 mark with an ERA of 2.90 and a 0.931 WHIP.

The only downer for Dodgers fans in relation to Ryu is that he has officially been placed on the 10-day IL due to neck soreness.

New Gold members

MLB The Show had seven players make the move from Silver status to Gold, and a few may be Diamond status soon. Leading the way are Rafael Devers and Yuli Gurriel.

Devers is hitting .371 in his last 30 games. During that stretch, he has belted nine home runs and drove in 36 RBI. If you think that is good, Yuli Gurriel is even better! In his last 30 games, Gurriel is hitting a stout .377 with 14 homers and 35 runs driven in.

That is what the big boys call “killin’ the ball!” Both are well deserving of their boost from Silver to Gold.

Other players moving to Gold Staus this week include Aaron Hicks, Yordan Alvarez, Tommy Kahnle, Chris Paddack and Seth Lugo.

In case you missed it, below is a list of the biggest trades that will more than likely affect team ratings the most on The Show.

