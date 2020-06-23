Minecraft Nether Update out for Java and Bedrock Editions

Developer Mojang Studios released the highly-anticipated Minecraft Nether Update for platforms Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Windows 10, and others.

A number of Minecraft players have been logging into the game to experience the latest Minecraft update, released as Java Edition 1.16 and Bedrock Edition 1.16.0.

Some players reported experiencing difficulty finding the update but everyone is expected to see this as the rollout continues.

Update features major changes to the Nether region

The latest update, which includes new features and changes to the Nether region, has been in development for months. It now comes to platforms that support Minecraft’s Java Edition (Windows, macOS, and Linux) and Bedrock Edition (Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS).

The Nether Update was first officially announced at MINECON Live 2019, streamed live September 28, 2019.

It represents the first major update for Minecraft this year and comes with major changes to the Nether dimension of the game. The changes include multiple new features and game mechanics.

Mojang also launched a new trailer for the update earlier today (June 23).

“Are you ready to get to know the darker side of Minecraft?… Nether Update brings the heat to an already fiery dimension on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Windows 10, and more. The update will also be available Java, and then rolls out on Windows, Mac.”

Minecraft Nether Update: details

The latest update introduces players to new features, including four new biomes (Crimson and Warped forests, Souls and valleys, and Basalt Deltas) and four new mobs (including Hoglins, Striders, and Piglins).

There are also new materials “that make diamond look like cobblestone,” new locations and blocks, with many new variants of the blackstone and the respawn anchor.

The respawn anchor allows players to set their respawn point in the Nether.

Players will also have access to other new equipment found in ancient debris at all Nether altitudes.

Look out for the Piglin hordes, with whom you may either exchange blows or strike a deal.

“[The Piglinsare ] pretty cool if you bring some bling. And in case you find yourself in the wrong end of a bargain, make sure that you have access to a functional respawn anchor.”

Players are also warned to avoid the Hoglins, although you may then also hunt for “a snouty snack.”

Other new features include Netherite, ruined portals, Zoglins, bastion remnants, lodestone, a new Game Mode Switcher debug menu, and a new disable Chat command-line option.

The full list of changes and updates can be viewed here.