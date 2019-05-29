Margaret Qualley in Death Stranding: Who is actor playing Mama?

Actress Margaret Qualley stars as Mama in the upcoming single-player/multiplayer action game Death Stranding.

Qualley stars in Death Stranding alongside Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Emily O’Brien, Lindsay Wagner, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Troy Baker, Nicolas Winding Refn, and Guillermo del Toro.

The actors appear in the action game through motion capture technology, facial scanning, and voice acting.

Death Stranding is developed by director Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions and will be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation 4. The video game is scheduled for release on November 8, 2019.

A trailer for the highly-anticipated game was released on May 29. The trailer introduces Qualley as Mama and Nicolas Winding Refn as Heartman.

Qualley’s character Mama appears in the trailer with a drone, mounted on her shoulder to observe a spirit. She also tries to communicate with the spirit.

The trailer also reveals that Mikkelsen will appear as Cliff, Seydoux as Fragile, Del Toro as Deadman, Jenkins a Die-Hardman, Baker as Higgs, and Wagner as Amelie.

Who is Margaret Qualley?

Margaret Qualley is a dancer, model, and actress, born in Kalispell, Montana, on October 23, 1994, which makes her 24. Her mother is actress Andie MacDowell and her father Paul Qualley is a musician and rancher in Montana.

She studied dance at the North Carolina School of Arts. She also studied at New York’s Professional Children School and was an apprentice ballerina with the American Ballet Theater.

She quit dancing and took up modeling in 2011 when she was only 16. She modeled for top designers and brands such as Alberta Ferretti, Valentino, Ralph Lauren, and Chanel. She also posed for top fashion publications, such as Teen Vogue, Vanity Fair, and Ralph Lauren.

She later moved on to acting and attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art’s summer program in London and New York University.

One of her first film roles was as Raquel in Gia Coppola’s Palo Alto (2013), but most fans will recognize her as the actress who played Jill Garvey in HBO’s The Leftovers (2015-2017). She also appeared as Ann Reinking in Fosse/Verdon (2019).

She played Margaret in the ad Kenzo World (2016) for Kenzo, directed by Spike Jonze, and Nora in Lauren Caris Cohan’s short film Dream Girl (2016).

Her film credits include the role of Amelia in Shane Black’s The Nice Guys (2016) and Alexandra in Shawn Christensen’s The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017). She played Sister Cathleen Harris in Maggie Betts’ Novitiate (2017) and starred in Adam Wingard’s Death Note (2017) as Mia Sutton.

She also played Delia Angus in Tim Sutton’s Donnybrook (2018) and starred in Netflix’s sci-fi film IO (2019) (directed by Jonathan Helpert) as Sam Walden.

She appears this year as Pussycat in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) and as Mary Dalton in HBO’s Native Son.