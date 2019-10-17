Madden NFL 20 patch: October 17 title update brings changes for Superstar X-Factor players

A new Madden NFL 20 patch arrived on Thursday, which includes a number of fixes for the gameplay. However, it also has addressed several NFL players who were part of the Superstar X-Factor group when the game launched. Due to injuries, it’s made it unrealistic to overpower certain quarterbacks in the game since Madden feeds off the real-world performances. So, that means it’s goodbye to Superstar X for a few players, while others are replacing them.

Who lost Superstar X-Factor in Madden 20?

Two of the league’s star quarterbacks came into Madden 20 as Superstar X-Factor players — Ben Roethlisberger and Cam Newton. However, they’ve been on the sidelines watching their teams try to win without their services. With the Madden NFL 20 patch and new title update, gamers are going to find that Cam and Big Ben are among those recently downgraded.

Roethlisberger simply went from having a Superstar X-Factor ability to just having a Superstar ability. He now has Sleight of Hand as his ability. Running back Melvin Gordon also was downgraded from Superstar X-Factor to having just Superstar ability with Juke Box.

Meanwhile, Cam Newton was completely downgraded from being a Superstar X-Factor player to having no abilities at all. Sorry Newton fans.

With certain players either hurt or underperforming this season, they’ve been dropped from having any special extra skills. Here’s a look at other players who lost their abilities:

Cowboys MLB Leighton Vander Esch

Vikings WR Stefon Diggs

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore

Bears RB Tarik Cohen

Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Other players upgraded with abilities

While several guys lost abilities, some have either gained them or replaced the downgraded Superstars. The Minnesota Vikings’ Dalvin Cook, Green Bay Packers’ Jaire Alexander, and Kansas City Chiefs’ Deion Jones are now Superstar X-Factor players.

Cook gets First One Free where he has a better fakeout rate when it comes to his juke, spin, or hurdle. Alexander has the Shutdown defense X-Factor. That allows him to play tighter coverage and have a higher potential for interceptions on passes he contests.

For Jones, he has the powerful Fearmonger X-Factor. He gets a chance to pressure the quarterback while he’s battling a blocker to get to him. Here’s a look at all three of the new Superstar X-Factor players. They’ll be available when the game update is installed.

Per EA’s notes, these players all received new Superstar abilities in Madden 20.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Cross Route Specialist

Titans S Kevin Byard Pick Artist

Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett Edge Rush Elite

Packers DT Kenny Clark Inside Stuff

Falcons MLB Deion Jones Lurker



Madden adds new Superstar X-Factor and Superstar abilities

In addition to the above upgrades, downgrades, and replacements for Superstar and Superstar X-Factor, EA added some new abilities to the game. This should keep things fresh moving forward and give gamers new skills and abilities to use within the various modes.

The new Superstar X-Factor Zone abilities are called Protective Custody and Mossed. With Protective Custody, gamers will have it available for running backs and it allows them to be immune to fumbles when they’re in the zone. With Mossed, this is for certain tight ends or wide receivers. They’ll be able to win contested catches when the pass is 50 yards or more. EA says it’s inspired by the great Randy Moss.

There were also six new Superstar abilities added to the game. Five new defensive Superstar abilities are Lumberjack, Out My Way, Goal Line Stuff, Inside Stuff, and No Outsiders. There’s one new offensive Superstar ability called Tank, inspired by retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The new update is several gigabytes in size, with the Sony PlayStation version checking in at 2.335 gigabytes. Also of note, the re-shuffling of the abilities is only applicable for the front end rosters for Madden 20 online head-to-head games. They won’t affect existing in-progress Franchise leagues or new ones created with the Pre-Season Roster option.

Gamers can get up to speed on the changes by launching the game or heading to the EA Gridiron Notes to read more about today’s title update.