Madden 21 cover athlete: Who will replace Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes? Three predictions that fit perfectly

Is it ever too early to talk about the upcoming NFL season? Most football fans would definitely say no!

With the 2020 NFL Draft just one month away, fans of the popular video game are already preparing for the game’s new release this fall. Of course the big question – as always – is who will be the cover athlete this season for EA’s Madden 21?

Replacing Mahomes is no small feat

What Madden curse? The Madden 20 cover athlete Patrick Mahomes laughs at the notion that there is a “curse” on the player who graces the cover of the Madden game.

Mahomes led his team to an incredible season in 2019, capping it off with a thrilling 4th quarter comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

With Mahomes now soon to be history as the cover athlete, who will grab the mantle next?

Top Madden 21 cover choices

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens – Jackson seems to be the obvious pick to be the 2020 Madden cover athlete.

While he is a fan favorite, if he had led the Ravens to a playoff win or two last season, Jackson would have been a slam dunk. The 2019 NFL MVP winner is still learning on the fly – which makes him one of the most dangerous QBs in the game.

The 23-year-old also set the single-season rushing yards record for a quarterback with 1,206 yards – and he didn’t play in the final game of the season! The previous record was held by Michael Vick, who graced the cover of Madden NFL 2004.

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks — How has Wilson played all this time yet he’s never appeared on the Madden cover? Last season, at the age of 31, Wilson once again showed he is far from washed up.

Wilson passed for 4,110 yards, 31 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Wilson has been solid his entire career and was only one pass away from being a two-time Super Bowl champ. After last season, he deserves his due.

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons — Jones is a flat out machine on the gridiron. The Atlanta Falcons wideout has been Mr. Consistency on the field and heading into his 10th season of play, he is just as dangerous as he was when he caught his first pass.

Jones led the league in receiving yards in 2015 and 2018. He also was the number one wideout in receiving yards per game in 2015, 2016, and 2018. He’s a human highlight waiting to happen, and he would be more than worthy of gracing the Madden 21 cover.

If you had the final say about which NFL player will appear on the cover of Madden 21, who would you select?