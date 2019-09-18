Madden 20: Week 2 TOTW features Darius Slay, Julio Jones, Jamie Collins

Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season is now in the books and fans of the popular video game Madden 20 know what that means – it is time to see which players made it to the Madden TOTW!

With a ton of players to choose from, once again Madden broke it down to their top 15.

Darius Slay, Jamie Collins earn defensive Hero

Detroit Lions defensive back Darius Slay and New England Patriots Jamie Collins earned Hero status on defense in Week 2. Slay admittingly did not have one of his better games, but in the end, he made two key plays that helped the Lions defeat the Chargers 13-10.

Slay was going one on one with Los Angeles’ Keenan Allen all game. At times Allen got the best of Slay, but that didn’t stop the Lions All-Pro from being in the right place at the right time when the game was on the line.

After breaking up two key passes early in the second half, Slay saved his best for last. On what looked to be the game-winning drive for LA, Slay intercepted a Philip Rivers pass in the end zone with under 2 minutes left in the game to seal the win for Detroit.

As for Collins, he was Mr. Everything for New England in their shutout win against the Miami Dolphins. The New England linebacker had 3 solo tackles, 2 assists, recorded a half-sack, and had 2 interceptions on Sunday. That definitely qualifies as an awesome game!

Julio is back

Julio Jones showed the NFL world that if you thought he was declining, well, you were wrong! Jones looked like his old self on Sunday night as he hauled in 5 catches for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Falcons 24-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

This game was not only big for Jones, who scored the game-winning TD on a 54-yard run after catch from QB Matt Ryan, but it was big for the Falcons as a team. No squad wants to fall to 0-2 on the season, which is what would have happened if Atlanta lost Sunday night.

Here is your Madden 20 TOTW for Week 2.

LTD

Jamie Collins Sr

Offense

Julio Jones (Hero)

Chris Godwin

Aaron Jones

Demarcus Robinson

Mark Andrews

Josh Allen

Raheem Mostert

Defense