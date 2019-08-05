Madden 20 Update 1.07 now available, new Ultimate Team content coming

The new Madden 20 update 1.07 update arrived today for the popular football simulation game. It arrives just days after the official release date for the EA Sports title.

In addition, there is brand new content coming to the game soon for the popular Madden Ultimate Team mode.

Madden 20 update 1.07 details a mystery

With the arrival of a new video game often comes bugs, glitches, and issues. The great thing with modern technology is that developers can release patches to address these things.

That may be the case with today’s new update. It will begin to download and install as soon the new Madden game is launched.

The new Madden 20 update 1.07 was extremely small, with some gamers reporting it was around 170 MB in size. The install time is about five minutes or so, depending on one’s connection speed.

As far as details for the 1.07 update, EA didn’t release much in terms of patch notes. A forum post and thread at Operation Sports currently indicates that it addressed “Quality Adjustment.”

The update has a number of people asking on social media for any clues about what it involves, but so far EA has yet to respond.

Can anyone tell what the Madden 20 update 1.07 addressed… thanks in advance — dsk1317 (@DavidScotKirk) August 5, 2019

As with other new games, Madden 20 players have been reporting a bunch of glitches so far. Examples include players racking up forced fumbles easily, AI quarterbacks scrambling backward, and a kick meter glitch that has affected gameplay.

There are also reports of issues with the playbooks changing around in the game.

It’s possible this new 1.07 update addressed some of those things but normally EA developers release a larger update with tweaks and gameplay adjustments.

So far, there are no notes from EA with regards to what this included. However, they did indicate there will be routine maintenance on Tuesday morning at 6:30 in the morning.

New Ultimate Team content scheduled

On Tuesday, a new Madden 20 Ultimate Team program will begin. It features “Flashbacks” and two players are already teased for the event.

A pair of 87 overall cards were revealed on Monday for Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback Andrew Luck and Tennessee Titans’ cornerback Jason McCourty.

Those may be just the first two of many Madden 20 Flashbacks players revealed for the new promotion. A full explanation should occur on Tuesday morning via the EA Madden Twitch channel.

The new Madden 20 game arrived on Friday, August 2 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PCs. So far, despite the reported issues, the game has received mostly positive reviews. At Metacritic, it has an average score of 75 out of 100.

With a month until the NFL season starts, it appears that Madden season is already off to a good start. However, EA will continue to work out any issues with future updates, probably much larger in size.