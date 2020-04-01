Madden 20 Tournament: NFL stars including Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu compete to raise money to fight COVID-19 – How to watch live

The 2020 NFL football season isn’t scheduled to begin until over four months from now.

However, with the sports world on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some NFL stars are ready to help fill the void by showing off their video game talent.

Now the big question is, are these guys as good off the field as they are on?

Madden 20 tournament takes over

The Madden video game collection is one of, if not the most popular sports games on the market today. Now eight NFL players battle it out, not just for bragging rights, but for a great cause.

In an effort to raise money to fight coronavirus, NFL players are representing themselves in the video game world to help draw more attention to the pandemic and remind everyone how serious this virus is.

The Checkdown tweeted out the matchups for tonight’s games, along with the starting times for each contest.

Some of the biggest names in football are going head to head in Madden to raise money for COVID-19 relief. You can watch it all go down Wednesday on Twitch 🔥 @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/AM6PGG2RN5 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) March 30, 2020

Three of the four games will feature NFL teammates going at it, including two of the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, with Tyrann Mathieu facing off against Tyreek Hill.

Matchups, start times and how to watch live

Sports gaming has evolved a lot since games started hitting the open market back in the ’80s.

It is safe to say that gaming has taken on a world of its own. With E-Leagues forming for substantial cash prizes, sports gaming is more prominent than ever.

Now fans of the NFL and gamers alike can see if these real-life players have what it takes when they hit the gridiron Madden style tonight!

Here is how it is scheduled to go down.

Each of the four Round One matchups will last just one hour.

The first game will start at 6 p.m. ET when two Cleveland Browns teammates square-off in Jarvis Landry and Denzel Ward.

At 7 p.m. ET, it will be the Super Bowl champion Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu attempting to slow down Tyreek Hill.

The third game will feature DeSean Jackson vs. Deebo Samuel at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the nightcap of Keenan Allen vs. Derwin James at 9 p.m. ET.

Remember, this just the beginning.

The winners tonight will move on to the semifinals and try to advance to the finals round and be crowned the champ!

Fans can watch all of the Madden 20 action live online by heading to Twitch.TV/MaddenNFL starting at 6 p.m. ET.