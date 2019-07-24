Madden 20 soundtrack: Listen to all-new songs including Lil Skies’ Magic, Denzel Curry’s Shawshank

The Madden 20 official soundtrack has been released! Over the last decade, video games have become so mainstream that tournaments and professional leagues form daily.

Games like Madden 20 have also been very popular with the music aspect as well. Some of the soundtracks for the Madden game series, along with MLB The Show and NBA2K have proven to be a hit with the fans.

Now the latest release for the Madden series is here.

Lil Skies, Snoop Dogg among Madden 20 soundtrack artists

The latest soundtrack for Madden 20 already has gamers hyped for the upcoming season. Up-and-coming hip-hop star Lil Skies has a brand-new song called “Magic” which is already drawing attention.

Skies’ new track arrives about five months after the Pennsylvania native released his debut album, Shelby. He’s joined by other modern artists on the new soundtrack such as Denzel Curry and Dave East.

Of course, what would a sports soundtrack be without Snoop Dogg? Snoop is known for his love of sports outside of his music career, with the NFL and NBA being right at the forefront.

Also dropping by is Wiz Khalifa. A lot of football fans may be familiar with his hit song “Black and Yellow” which became an official anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Khalifa is featured on the new Madden 20 song “Back Up.”

Madden 20 release date details

The wait to play Madden 20 is almost over! Gamers will soon be able to get their hands on the latest copy of Madden 20 as early as this week. Here is how.

First off, Madden 20 will be released to the public on August 2, 2019.

If you just can’t wait, EA Access can get you the game early. An EA Access special membership service helps gamers get a “Play First” trial which are ways to try out games before they are released to the public.

If you choose this route you can start playing Madden 20 as early as July 25! EA Access service costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year.

Madden 20 will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC users.