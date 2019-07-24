Madden 20 release date: When it gets released & how to get the game early

As the Madden 20 release date draws closer, a lot of fans are anxious to play the newest NFL simulation title. It brings the excitement of all the real teams and players onto the virtual gridiron.

In addition, the game features a number of new modes or features. These range from a career mode involving college football to Superstar X-Factor abilities for star players. So when does Madden 20 get released and how can you get the game early?

Madden 20 release date, pre-orders

The new Madden 20 game’s official release date is August 2, 2019. On that day, plenty of customers will head to stores or purchase the new game online. It will be available both physically and digitally for download. Here’s the latest trailer released from EA Madden to get fans ready for the new game.

Football is back, THIS IS Madden SZN 🙌 Pre-order & play 3 days early: https://t.co/T0xuc2y8kC #Madden20 pic.twitter.com/w0zBG3MVvZ — Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 23, 2019

A number of pre-order offers are available to get the Madden 20 game three days early. That brings the title to PS4, Xbox One, and PCs on July 30, 2019. The pre-order offers include bonus content depending on which version of the game one buys.

Madden 20 Standard $59.99

Madden 20 Ultimate $79.99

Madden 20 Ultimate Superstar $99.99

To pre-order, customers can visit the official EA Madden 20 website. There’s also a number of retailers to pre-order from including GameStop. They’re offering a pre-order bonus which includes three Dallas Cowboys legends added for Madden Ultimate Team, a popular mode in the game. Visit the link below to check out GameStop’s pre-order deal.

How to get Madden 20 even earlier

A special membership service known as EA Access has been available for Microsoft Xbox gamers for quite a while. However, it’s being opened up to Sony PlayStation gamers for the first time ever. That’s just in time for Madden 20.

By getting an EA Access membership, gamers are able to get “Play First trials” which are ways to try out games before they’re released. With this, you can play Madden on July 25, 2019. The service costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year.

Visit EA’s official link on the tweet below to learn more about EA Access.

Get your hands on #Madden20 FIRST with EA Access, available on both XB1 & PS4! 👉: https://t.co/aceJJSd5NX pic.twitter.com/x7ySpFvgEy — Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 17, 2019

The same goes for Windows PC gamers. There is a different service called EA Origin Access Premier. Gamers who are a member of this can get exclusive deals and the early access to play Madden 20. It costs $14.99/month or $99.99/year for the membership. To join the service, see more details here.

No matter what, Madden 20’s release date is coming on August 2, giving plenty of gamers something to fill the void until the NFL season starts!