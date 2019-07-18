Madden 20 QB ratings: Patrick Mahomes tops list, Aaron Rodgers slides, Matt Stafford snubbed?

The NFL preseason schedule begins two weeks from today, and fans are already gearing up for what is bound to be another exciting season. With the recent release of the ratings for the popular video game Madden 20, fans and players alike are questioning some of the early positionings.

Mahomes top QB

Giving Patrick Mahomes the nod as the best quarterback in the NFL heading into the 2019 season is a no-brainer. Mahomes burst onto the scene last year by dominating opponents and making defenses look lost.

Mahomes tossed 50 touchdowns in his first season as the Chiefs starting QB. He also was just minutes away from taking Kansas City to the Super Bowl last season – that is before Tom Brady and the Patriots pulled off the last-second victory in overtime.

Mahomes will start the season on Madden with a player rating of 97.

Rodgers slides, Stafford snubbed?

Fans in Green Bay aren’t too happy with Aaron Rodgers’ opening rating. Last season Rodgers started the year as a member of the 99 Club. This year he will start with a rating of 90, a nine-point drop.

2018 was one Rodgers and the Packers are looking to quickly forget. Injuries, arguments and just not being on the same page led to 6-9-1 finish, and the firing of longtime coach Mike McCarthy. All considered, a 90 OVR rating seems correct for Rodgers, even though fans in Green Bay highly disagree.

Speaking of disagreeing, Lions fans can’t believe where their QB Matt Stafford is listed to start the season.

Stafford behind Dalton and Carr? Come on #Madden20ratings pic.twitter.com/VRA8xXf1JY — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) July 18, 2019

The Lions QB is near the bottom of the list of quarterbacks with a rating of just 79. At No. 20 overall, many fans in Motown are questioning this rating. The good news is the only way to go is up. Still, the fact that Stafford has thrown for over 4,000 yards three of the last four seasons and led his team to the most 4th quarter comebacks (20) during that time doesn’t seem to matter. It is all about winning.

Nevertheless, a 79 seems low.

Here is a look at the top 10 QB’s heading into the 2019 season on Madden 20. Let the debating begin!

Pat Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: 97 Tom Brady, New England Patriots: 96 Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers: 94 Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints: 92 Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts: 92 Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks: 91 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: 90 Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons: 89 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers: 85 Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers: 84

Madden 20 will be released on August 2, 2019.