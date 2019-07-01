Madden 20 player ratings: Rookies Quinnen Williams, Nick Bosa, Marquise Brown amongst highest-rated in game

Are you ready for some football? Fans of the popular Madden game certainly are!

Earlier Monday the official Twitter page for Madden 20 tweeted out the 2019 NFL rookie ratings. Let the preseason hype begin!

Jets Quinnen Williams No. 1

The New York Jets are searching for a lot of help. This team, like so many others in the league, has tons of fans that would be happy see their team have a winning season. Hopefully, Williams can bring his winning ways to the Jets.

Williams played just two seasons at Alabama, however, his impact was huge. This kid was one of the best defensive tackles in college football last season. In 15 games, Williams recorded 45 solo tackles, 19 for loss and eight sacks.

The jump from college to pro is always a tough one, but Madden 20 believes in Williams. The big guy starts the season as the top-rated rookie with a player rating of 80.

Top 10 roundup

A few spots behind Williams is Marquise Brown. Brown is ranked fourth overall and will start the 2019 season with a player rating of 77. Like Williams, the former OU wideout receiver played just two seasons in college, but boy was he productive! Last season Brown hauled in 75 passes for over 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Just like the Jets are hoping Williams can be a difference maker, so are the Ravens when it comes to Brown. Longtime Ravens QB Joe Flacco is now a member of the Denver Broncos and new QB Lamar Jackson has taken over. A player like Brown could fit right into the new system the Ravens will be running. It is going to be an interesting season in Baltimore!

The top 10 rookie player ratings are listed below.

Quinnen Williams (Jets) — 80 Ed Oliver Jr. (Buffalo) — 79 Nick Bosa (49ers) — 78 Josh Allen (Jacksonville) — 77 Marquise Brown (Ravens) — 77 T.J. Hockenson (Lions) — 77 Dexter Lawrence II (Giants) — 76 DK Metcalf (Seahawks) — 76 Brian Burns (Panthers) — 75 Irv Smith Jr. (Vikings) — 75

To see all of the ratings, be sure to click here.

Madden NFL 20 will officially be released on August 2, 2019.