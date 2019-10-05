Madden 20 player ratings: Matthew Stafford gets ratings boost, MUT Heroes item

The Detroit Lions are on a bye-week in Week 5, and even though they suffered their first loss of the season last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, they are getting a lot of respect from NFL experts across the league.

They also are getting a lot of props from Madden 20!

Stafford’s rise, MUT honor

If the Detroit Lions didn’t give up a fourth-and-eight play to the Chiefs in the final minutes of the game, they would have been 3-0-1 headed into their bye-week.

Well, they did give up the big play and eventually lost the game 34-30. Nevertheless, the Lions have played very good football through the first quarter of the season and people are taking notice.

Quarterback Matt Stafford has played great so far in 2019.

The former Georgia star has tossed nine touchdowns, passed for nearly 1200 yards, and, more importantly, he has only thrown two interceptions.

Stafford’s Madden 20 rating jumped from 79 to 81.

Not only did Stafford get a ratings boost, but he was also named a MUT Hero for Week 4.

More Lions on the rise

While Matt Stafford got a nice boost this week, so did several other Detroit Lions.

Defensive back Justin Coleman, wideout Kenny Golladay, running back Kerryon Johnson, right guard Graham Glasgow, cornerback Mike Ford, and tight end Logan Thomas were all given a boost following the Lions Chiefs contest.

Of all the players mentioned, Logan Thomas may be the one who has a great chance to keep rising. With an injury to tight end TJ Hockenson occurring against Kansas City, Thomas had a chance to get more playing time and he performed well.

Thomas caught all three passes thrown his way last week for a total of 25 yards, but it was his blocking that opened up eyes to fans as well.

At 6’6″, 250 lbs, Thomas is a awesome outlet for Stafford and he can block with the best of them. With Hockenson, Thomas and Jesse James, the Lions are very strong at the tight end position.

