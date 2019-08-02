Madden 20 install time: How long game takes & fixing common install issues

As of Friday, August 2, the Madden 20 NFL video game finally became available for download and install. While some video game fans were playing the game earlier due to pre-orders or EA Access, others are just getting the game downloaded.

That brings questions about how long the Madden 20 install time is and how to fix common issues. Here are some of the latest details for the game on PS4, Xbox One or PCs.

How long does Madden 20 take to install?

For gamers who are downloading Madden 20 via a code on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, it may take a while. The game is large, and a lot depends on connection speed.

There are those PS4 users out there who say the Wi-Fi inside the console isn’t the best, so keep that in mind. Connecting your PS4 or Xbox console via ethernet can help.

The game can take upwards of an hour to download and install. Again, that depends on connection speed and strength as well as any potential network congestion. Even so, it’s worth the wait to begin enjoying the Madden 20 NFL game on PS4, Xbox One, or PCs.

Common Madden 20 install issues, fixes

With a new game, there is always the possibility of problems when trying to install. That can be the case with EA’s Madden 20 NFL game.

One issue might be what seems like a prolonged download. A recommended solution is to pause the download on your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One console and then resume. It may speed up after you’ve done this.

Another solution is to restart your console or PC. Of course, another potential fix is to reboot your modem and router to see if that fixes the issue.

One other possible issue when it’s Madden 20 installation time is that your console lacks the necessary space to install the game. In this case, you’re going to need to find a way to free up that face.

The best solution is to get rid of a game or two that you aren’t using, or check your stored content such as pictures and videos to see if there’s space to be freed up there.

How to clear the cache on PS4, Xbox One

Another option is to clear the cache on your PS4 or Xbox One. You can do this by turning the PS4 off and then unplugging it for a minute or so. Then, plug it back in and turn it on.

On the Xbox One, clearing the cache is a bit more involved. Go to the Settings and into the System, Storage area. Once there choose “Clear local saved games.” After that, go back to Settings, All Settings, Network, and Network Settings. Choose “Go offline.”

Next, it’s time to restart the Xbox. Hold the power button down on the Xbox One for 10 seconds. Once it restarts, attempt the Madden 20 install again to see if it works.

If the solutions above aren’t working, it’s best to get additional help and support over at EA.com’s official support page or the EAHelp Twitter.

Once the game is installed, it might be time to apply a Madden 20 update so keep a lookout for that. Soon you’ll be on your way to enjoying the new NFL video game!