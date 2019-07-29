Home > Gaming

Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf, 16, wins Fortnite World Cup Solos finals, claims $3 million grand prize

29th July 2019 10:29 AM ET
Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf wins Fortnite World Cup. Pic credit: ZaZy JoKeR Gaming/YouTube

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf became the first ever Fortnite World Cup champion last night after beating 99 other professional players, including famous streamers, from 30 different countries to claim the $3 million grand prize money.

The 16-year-old Sentinels pro player Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf was crowned the Solos World Cup champion at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NYC,  after finishing atop the leaderboard with 59 points in six matches, an impressive 26 points above the first runner up CLG’s Psalm, who finished with 33 points to win the $1.8 million second place prize. The second runner up NRG’s Epikwhale won the $1.2 million third place prize with 32 points.

Bugha took the lead right from Game 1 of the Fortnite World Cup Solos finals, with a 19-point haul after racking up 9 eliminations and the Victory Royale. Although he did not win any of the subsequent rounds, he continued to steadily accumulate in-game kills until he ended up with a total of 59 points.

Another previously unknown player who drew attention right from Game 1 was 13-year-old Thiago “King” Lapp from Argentina, who placed fifth overall.

Game 2 was won by the French player, LeStream Esport’s Skite, who got the Victory Royale after an intense face-off with FaZe Clan’s Dubs.

Dubs recovered from this loss in Game 2 to get a Victory Royale in Game 3 after a tense face-off against Team Liquid’s Riversan.

CLG’s Psalm got the Victory Royale in Game 4, after eliminating FaZe Clan’s Mongraal who had appeared to be closing in on the Victory Royale after going on an elimination spree in the final stages of the game.

Lazarus’ Kreo took the Victory Royale in in the penultimate game, while Bugha, who eventually won the Solos, continued to add points through eliminations that allowed him to go into the final game with an impressive 15-point lead.

Valhalla Vikings’ Crue got the Victory Royal in the final Game 6, securing the sixth place. But Bugha accumulated even more points during the final round to maintain the comfortable points lead he brought into the final match of the Solos tournament. He survived until the top 10 and left the game smiling confidently as he already knew that no one could match his points.

“Words can’t really explain it. I’m so happy,” Bugha said when asked to describe his feelings after the match.”Everything I’ve done in the grind has all paid off and it’s just insane.”

He then hugged members of his family who came all the way from Pennsylvania to give their support.