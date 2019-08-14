Ken Griffey Jr. MLB The Show 19 card revealed for 6th Inning Program

A brand new Ken Griffey Jr. MLB The Show 19 card will make its way into the game as part of the big Griffey Week that is currently underway.

Just recently, the first look at The Kid’s card arrived to show gamers what to expect when it arrives in Thursday’s update.

It’s a 99 diamond and already looks to be a hit with fans. Here are more details on the new Signature Series card and where to find it.

Ken Griffey Jr. MLB The Show 19 Signature Series card

On Wednesday, there was an MLB the Show update for gameplay issues. As a preview for Thursday’s big update, MLB The Show Tips on Twitter sent out a screenshot of Ken Griffey Jr’s new MLB The Show 19 Signature Series card.

It’s a card rated at 99 overall which makes it quite the prize to obtain within the game.

Amongst his attributes on that card are an impressive 114 Power vs. Right-handed pitchers, 109 Power vs. Left-handed pitchers, and a 106 for Clutch hitting. All of his power-hitting stats are above the 100 level for this item.

The Kid also sports a 95 Durability on the card which is sure to be a hot item in the marketplace.

THE Signature Series Ken Griffey Jr. (💎, 99 OVR CF)

Available tomorrow with the rest of the 6th Inning Program 😉 pic.twitter.com/iLcF9kOXcH — MLBTheShow_Tips (@MLBTheShow_Tips) August 15, 2019

When & where to find the new Ken Griffey Jr. item

As mentioned, MLB The Show 19 is planning to roll out some new content updates in the game. Normally, they unveil these on Fridays, but this one will arrive a day earlier.

They’ve announced a release time of 4 p.m. Pacific Time (7 p.m. Eastern Time). Make sure the PlayStation 4 is connected to the internet in order to receive the latest updated content.

The new Ken Griffey Jr. MLB The Show 19 card will be part of the Sixth Inning Bosses program. Two other players will be revealed as “Bosses” for this when the update arrives on Thursday.

Gamers should be able to easily find this on the game’s main menu where all of the content is displayed.

The Bosses are available through completing the 6th Inning challenges or missions as outlined in that mode for the game. For the 5th Inning Program, gamers had to collect 300 points through completion of various challenges.

Once they reached that level, they were able to choose from one of three Bosses: Josh Donaldson, Bob Gibson, or Lou Gehrig.

⭐ The 5th Inning Program has begun ⭐

Watch this weeks Content Update to learn everything you need to know about the Bosses, Rewards, and everything else in this massive update.

Prefer to read it? Here you go 👉 https://t.co/yPdoH3q6ee 👈 pic.twitter.com/ZWJK5HeokX — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) July 20, 2019

The new Ken Griffey Jr. Signature Series card will be one of the three choices in the 6th Inning Program. The item should also appear in the MLB The Show 19 marketplace after it has arrived in the game.

Bidding is probably going to be quite high for an item of this caliber, though.

There will also be additional updates in the game including a roster update and more, so make sure to check back on the PS4 after 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on Thursday.