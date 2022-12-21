Kara Del Toro stunned in a sparkly gold dress. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

VAVA-Voom! Kara Del Toro showed off her enviable figure yesterday in a curve-hugging gold sequin dress with teeny-tiny straps.

Even next to a shimmering white Christmas tree, the 29-year-old influencer stood out as the sparkliest thing in the room.

She wore her thick mane of blonde hair in a classic updo with two wavy tendrils left out to frame her gorgeous face.

Kara added just a few simple touches to elevate the look, including shiny cream-colored heels and elegant earrings.

Oh, and she turned up the heat even more with a suggestive caption reading, “I’m the gift 🎁 😏.”

She also tagged the creative director behind the festive photo shoot, FWRD, and the clothing designer, NEW ARRIVALS, a luxury label based in Istanbul.

Kara Del Toro stunned in revealing white top with latte in hand

Kara kept a positive attitude earlier this week as she chilled on a concrete bench with a steamy latte.

The stunning Texas native wore clothes from various designers, all tagged in the post, including a white corset top with a tantalizingly low neckline and high-rise jeans.

Her long locks were straightened to perfection, and she accessorized with a tan blazer, heeled booties, and several pieces of gold jewelry.

“A latte a day keeps the grumpies away,” she captioned the snap.

Kara Del Toro shared complete skincare routine for BALI BODY partnership

Kara posted an Instagram Reel earlier this month showing off her skincare routine, which she said leaves her feeling “glowing, hydrated, completely obsessed.”

The social media model is an ambassador for the Australian-made skincare line BALI BODY, and based on her sun-kissed complexion, the products work wonders.

With her voluminous locks cascading all around, Kara started by applying a few pumps of the Vitamin D Serum, a lightweight formula designed to repair and protect the skin.

She then moved on to the Brightening Eye Serum around her eyes and the Pro-Collagen Cream, taking her time as she used the 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and all-natural potions.

The finishing touch on her routine was the Hydrating Skin Shield, a sun protectant that also keeps signs of aging at bay.

Kara has become something of a social media sensation over the years, and she accredits her success to having complete control over the image she puts out.

During an interview with Gotham magazine, she said, “I’ve always loved glam, hair, makeup, and the whole process of getting ready. On my TikTok, I focus more on that type of content. On Instagram, I have more of an “aesthetic” vibe. I really enjoy creative directing and getting to have control over my image, including the hair, makeup and styling because I didn’t always have control of that in the modeling world. I gained that control back through social media.”