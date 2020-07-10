Jessie and James are in Pokemon Go

Pokémon’s Team Rocket villains, Jessie and James, have arrived in Pokemon Go.

Game developer Niantic announced the addition of the duo to Pokemon Go on a Thursday, July 9, update, following Tuesday’s update announcing Team GO Rocket balloons invasion event.

Players will see the villainous Team Rocket leaders, Jessie and James, fly past in their giant Meowth-shaped hot air balloon along with other bad guys from the team.

Find Jessie and James by spotting their Meowth balloon

Jessie and James appear randomly during the game and only for a limited time. The two are up to no good, so trainers who wish to find and battle them have to check the game’s map to see whether their Meowth balloon is flying by.

You can challenge them to fight by tapping or clicking at their Meowth-shaped balloon when it appears.

When you defeat them, you get a chance to capture their Shadow Pokemon that can also be shiny.

Jessie and Jame’s Shadow Pokemon include Ekans, Koffing, Scyther, Bagon, Sneasel, and Beldum.

“As Team GO Rocket’s balloons prowl the skies, we’ve been investigating them further. The Grunts piloting the balloons are just as perplexed as we are as to where these characters came from. From what we understand, Team GO Rocket has assigned Shadow Pokémon to protect Jessie and James as they seek to create more Shadow Pokémon.”

After defeating Jessie and James, you can easily capture Jessie’s Shadow Ekans and James’ Koffing. Capturing the unevolved Shadow Pokemon isn’t very challenging if you have the right strong Pokemon.

For instance, you can use Rhyperior against Ekans and Lucario against James’s Koffing.

“Rhyperior can use Smack Down on Ekans to charge up a Rock Wrecker or two and demolish her Scyther and Bagon in one blow.” Lucario’s snowballing Power-Up-Punches with Shadow Ball to one-shot Beldum. Koffing doesn’t have anything to really scare you away, and Sneasel’s shattered by fighting moves. His Beldum’s not a threat, as it has functionally no charge move and a weak fast.”

Jessie and James won’t be sticking around for long

Niantic said that Jessie and James wouldn’t be staying for long in Pokemon Go, but no end date was immediately announced.

However, Eurogamer reported that players could expect to spot them in the Pokemon Go Skies from Friday, July 10 to Wednesday, July 15.

The best time to spot them will be Sunday, July 12, from 11 am to 2 pm local time.

The earlier addition of Team Go Rocket balloon invasion event means that trainers can also engage the Grunts and Leaders piloting the balloons.

“Equip your Rocket Radar to encounter balloons with Team GO Rocket Leaders: When you have a Rocket Radar equipped, you can find Sierra, Cliff, or Arlo piloting a Team GO Rocket balloon.”

However, the Team GO Rocket balloons will only appear in the sky briefly, so players need to keep checking the game map to spot them and tap to engage them before they go away.

Players may also find Giovanni, the Viridian City Gym Leader and leader of Team Rocket. Giovanni appears more during takeovers. Shadow Suicune will be available during encounters with Giovanni.

“Even the boss of Team GO Rocket himself can be found riding in a Team GO Rocket balloon! If you activate and equip a Super Rocket Radar, Giovanni’s balloon is certain to appear.”

Fans had been expecting the arrival of Jessie and James in Pokemon Go

The announcement that Jessie and James have come to Pokemon Go follows rumors and speculation about their appearance.

The speculation was sparked after data miners found dialogues for the notorious characters in one of the recent updates for the games.

Although fans had been expecting it, the announcement still took many by surprise.

Avatar items based on Jessie and James are currently available in the Pokemon Go shop, Niantic announced.

Jessie and James are also appearing in Pokemon Masters

Jessie and James, Ash’s archenemies from the animated series, are also appearing in Pokemon Masters as part of the ongoing Double Trouble Event to last until September.

In the Double Trouble Event, players team up with Jessie and Arbok to search all over Pasio for the Mythical Pokemon Shiny Celebi. They find Celebi in the forest and save the Pokemon from Team Break.

Pokemon Masters, released in August 2019, is a free-to-play game for iOS and Android developed by DeNA. In Pokemon Masters, players compete in the Pokemon Masters League, a tournament held on Pasio Island.

Jessie and James previously appeared in Pokemon Yellow and its 2018 Nintendo Switch remake, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! are seventh-generation Pokemon video games developed by Game Freak and published in collaboration with The Pokémon Company and Nintendo. It was released for the Nintendo Switch in November 2018.

Pokemon Go is a free-to-play augmented reality video game launched in 2016. The game is developed for iOs and Android devices by Niantic in partnership with The Pokémon Company and Nintendo.

In Pokemon Go, players, called trainers, battle with and try to catch Pokemon in real-world locations using the mobile device GPS. After capturing Pokemon, trainers care for them and make them evolve into stronger versions.