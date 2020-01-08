Jay Ajayi net worth: How much is the former NFL star turned Philadelphia Union eMLS player worth in 2020?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Jay Ajayi is used to scoring touchdowns in the NFL. Now, he is ready to tackle a new challenge that is nothing like the game he has played for the past five seasons.

Ajayi switching sports

Jay Ajayi has spent the past five years with the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles, eluding and running through defenses on his way to the end zone. According to CBS Sports, he will now be suiting up for the Philadelphia Union’s eMLS Cup campaign, which begins with the eMLS League Series One in Philadelphia on Friday.

The Union, who are a force in the gamer world, have had plenty of success recently. In fact, the Union have won every eMLS league series title in 2019.

The Union announced the addition of Ajayi to their squad on Tuesday and shared it in the Twitter post below:

The former Eagles running back will now try his hand at a different type of sport in the City of Brotherly Love.

“Philadelphia will always hold a special place in my heart,” Ajayi told the Union’s official website. “I am blessed to be able to represent the city through esports and to be one of the first pro athletes to become a professional gamer. I’m a competitor, so you’re going to see me give my all for the Union at every eMLS event this year.”

In case you didn’t know, eSports is becoming bigger by the day, all around the globe. And with modern technology just getting better, eSports will undoubtedly continue to expand.

Jay Ajayi net worth

So, just how much is Jay Ajayi worth in 2020? According to Spotrac, he has earned roughly $4 million on his NFL contracts over the past five years. That doesn’t include money he has earned through endorsement deals or through other endeavors.

A former Eagle is ready to soar in a different league. @JayTrain is set to compete for the @PhilaUnion in the @eMLS, the team announced today. https://t.co/iGgtkhtk6G — ESPN Esports (@ESPN_Esports) January 7, 2020

The former Boise State Broncos star, who left after his junior season, was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.