Is Roblox shutting down in 2020?

Roblox, the massively multiplayer online game that launched in 2006, remains one of the most popular games online today. As of April, there were 90 million monthly active users.

That made some users freak out when a handful of YouTube videos started claiming that Roblox was shutting down on March 22, 2020.

The problem is that these YouTube videos made claims that Roblox announced this via their Twitter account, claiming they were losing money.

However, just this month, Roblox started a new contest with a cash prize for users, making the thought that they were running out of money seem misled.

✏️ Design an Rthro avatar

🗳 Submit your concept

🙌 See your art come to life!

The #RobloxRthroContest is back! Design your original Rthro character to be included in the Catalog and you could win a $500 cash prize.

👉Here's how to enter: https://t.co/XfFZVCl2zX pic.twitter.com/DDFbtYtAT5 — Roblox (@Roblox) July 12, 2019

Plus, with 90 million active users paying money for much of their gameplay, it seems strange to think that a game like Roblox would shut down in 2020.

As one Reddit user posted on the latest rumors, “here we go again.”

In April of this year, Roblox announced that they were continuing international expansion with support for French and German languages.

Business Insider reported in May that the Roblox is now worth $2.5 billion and leveraged into a new partnership in China, as well.

Variety reported last year that Roblox generates income with “an increase of more than 150% year-over-year.”

On its corporate site, Roblox revealed that “over 36 million people [are] signing up through word of mouth every month.”

On July 17, just five days ago, Roblox entered into an agreement with Liverpool FC.

That makes it seem likely that these rumors of Roblox shutting down in 2020 are just a prank perpetrated by someone to scare users, many of whom Roblox revealed is under the age of 18.

As a matter of fact, on July 22, the rumor that Roblox was shutting down in 2020 was posted on the prank website react2424.com.

For users scared that Roblox is shutting down, just keep an eye on the site’s Twitter page as they are continuing to promote a bright future and they will let users know if the end is near.