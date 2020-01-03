Is Happy Wheels shutting down in 2020? PewDiePie reveals his beloved game is going away

Happy Wheels is a hugely popular game that fans will soon be unable to play anymore. As a matter of fact, the game is already unplayable for many people depending on which web browsers they use.

For fans who have played the game for years now, and for those who discovered it thanks to PewDiePie’s 77-episode Let’s Play series, this is a bad thing.

Why is Happy Wheels shutting down?

Happy Wheels is shutting down and there is nothing the game makers can do about it.

The game is a ragdoll-based physics game that runs using Adobe Flash. The premise of the game is to get your character to the finish line without dying horribly.

Options for characters include a dad riding on a bike with his toddler, an old man in a wheelchair, a larger woman in a motorized shopping cart, and more. The entire game has dark humor behind it that made it extremely popular.

There have been five million levels created by gamers and over 13 billion people have played the game.

However, here is the problem. Adobe is suspending Flash, and this year, Adobe Flash will no longer work on any browser. Already, many programs, such as Pixlr, won’t work at all anymore, as Flash is ending.

Most modern websites use HTML5 with over 80 percent of all websites switching over to it.

Fans react to losing Happy Wheels

While fans don’t want to see beloved games from their past like Happy Wheels ending, technological progress wins out every time.

It was PewDiePie who let most people know the sad truth.

okay but pewdiepie said HAPPY WHEELS IS SHUTTING DOWN THIS YEAR what is this??????? — dani 🌻 (@danicaamelissa) January 3, 2020

Here is his official YouTube video announcing the end of Happy Wheels:

Fans are in a panic now, and many want to at least preserve their user-submitted levels before they disappear for good.

So Happy Wheels is shutting down this year you can play my old levels, before they disappear, please 🥺 my nickname is Transforyoshi (and some are from 2015 and I was 11 years old ok it's pretty cringe) pic.twitter.com/edfPjonhIP — Squadela (@Squabyeyecircle) January 2, 2020

Others lament the fact that not only is Happy Wheels shutting down, but so are many other childhood games due to the death of Adobe Flash.

mfw happy wheels and other childhood games will be gone soon because flash is shutting down this year pic.twitter.com/OpZr6bcCJ2 — Benny 🐝 ♀ (@thatbennybee) January 2, 2020

Rest in peace Happy Wheels.