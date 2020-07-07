How to get Watch Dogs 2 for free

Gamers will be able to get Watch Dogs 2 for free this coming weekend as part of the Ubisoft Forward event.

The popular video game arrived several years ago, but for those who have yet to acquire it, the event will be a great opportunity to add the title.

The free event will also be a great first look at the exciting lineup of what’s on the way from the popular video game company.

What is the Ubisoft Forward event?

Ubisoft is the publisher behind games such as Just Dance, Far Cry, Tom Clancy, Assassin’s Creed, and of course, Watch Dogs.

The Ubisoft Forward event is a press conference that will be live-streamed for gamers to learn more about their upcoming game releases.

Those upcoming games include the new Gods and Monsters, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Watch Dogs: Legion.

There’s also a brand new battle royale title called Hyper Scape that will be presented during the event. The first-person shooter features a unique aspect where Twitch viewers can affect the outcome of the match.

Ubisoft also promises some surprises during their special presentation.

A recent lineup reveal video shows off a bit more of what to expect from the upcoming event.

Watch Dogs 2 details

The popular follow up to Watch Dogs first arrived in November of 2016. In the game, players operate as young computer hacker Marcus Holloway in a fictional San Francisco Bay Area.

Marcus is accused of a crime he didn’t commit by ctOS 2.0, a technology that uses predictive algorithms to determine criminals. His hacking skills then come into play as he works to clear his name.

He relies on those hacking skills as his primary weapon in trying to shut down the technology that has wrongly accused him of committing a criminal act. He’s able to manipulate technology, including devices and the people they’re connected to.

The 2016 title not only involves playing solo but also includes multiplayer in a cooperative open-world experience.

Metacritic gave the game an 81 on Xbox One and 82 on the PlayStation 4, based on a collection of critical reviews.

How to get Watch Dogs 2 for free

In order to get the Watch Dogs 2 game for free, gamers simply need to log into their Uplay account and attend the Ubisoft Forward event.

Those who don’t have a Uplay account can create a free one here.

The Ubisoft Forward event will take place on Sunday, July 12, at 12 p.m. PDT (3 p.m. Eastern Time). A pre-show takes place a half hour before that for those who want to watch earlier.

For UK viewers, the event starts at 8 p.m. local time.

In Europe, the event starts at 21:00 p.m. CEST. Viewers in South America can start watching Ubisoft Forward at 16:00 p.m. BRT.

The event will be live-streamed through multiple platforms including Ubisoft’s web portal.

Additional platforms include their YouTube channel as well as their Twitch channel.

They also will present on the Mixer platform, which is shutting down in the coming weeks.

Ubisoft indicates that viewers need to be logged into their Uplay account after they play Trackmania as part of their pre-show activities. Viewers need to log into Uplay anytime after that and before the end of the Ubisoft Forward presentation.

It’s also worth noting that the free Watch Dogs 2 will only be a PC version of the game. Still, for PC gamers who don’t have the title yet, it’s hard to complain about free!