Tomb Raider star Lara Croft is available with a special Gold Skin in Fortnite. Pic credit: Epic Games

Fortnite Season 6 is underway, giving players new areas of the map to explore and unlock special items. As the game continues to add various pop culture icons, Tomb Raider star Lara Croft has now joined the game.

With the addition of the video game hero, there are a variety of different skins available. One of those is the gold Lara Croft variety, which will take some work to unlock.

Here’s how to get the gold Lara Croft in Fortnite, along with other skins available for the popular Tomb Raider adventurer.

Lara Croft skins available in Fortnite

Neymar Jr., Antman, Aquaman, and Batman Fortnite skins have all been available in the game. Now, Tomb Raider star Lara Croft has several skins in the game. Players can wear these while competing in the Fortnite game and completing various challenges or tasks.

To unlock Lara Croft, to begin with, gamers need to have a Battle Pass and reach Tier 15. At Tier 25 of the Battle Pass, gamers can unlock an anniversary variant of the skin.

There’s also a classic Lara Croft skin available. To get this, gamers will need to complete a series of weekly tasks. That leaves us with the Gold Lara Croft skin, which requires an in-game task to acquire.

How to unlock Gold Lara Croft skin

Before starting, you’ll need the Fortnite Battle Pass to unlock Lara Croft in Fortnite, so make sure you have that already. Next, make sure you’ve reached Tier 15 on the Battle Pass to unlock the regular Lara Croft skin. Go to your Fortnite Locker, and make sure you’re wearing that skin before starting the task.

Next up, launch a Fortnite match, and as soon as you can, head to the new Isla Nublada location on the map. This is the home of Orelia, a female version of the Oro skin.

You’ll find Isla Nublada by heading to the southern coast of the Fortnite map (see map below with location circled in red). Isla Nublada is south of Flushed Factory in that area.

Isla Nublada location on the Fortnite map. Pic credit: Epic Games/Fortnite

Once landed on the island, you’ll want to go into the small castle ruins’ ground-level floor, where you should see a sweet gold Assault Rifle for the taking. There’s also an NPC, and Orelia is waiting for you there.

Pick up the Assault Rifle, and the Lara Croft skin you’re wearing will transform into a Gold Lara Croft skin. As soon as you do this, Orelia will also attack, so you can either stay and fight or try to escape the area. Either way, you’ll have recovered the skin, and it will be available even if Orelia kills your character in the match.

It’s important to complete this task as soon as you can once you’ve entered a match. This is because only one player per match can complete the above task, and others may be trying to get the Gold Lara Croft skin in Fortnite first!