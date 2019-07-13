Houston Texans star DeAndre Hopkins is final Madden 20 player with 99 overall rating

We are right in the heart of summer but NFL fans are already counting down the days until the new NFL football season arrives. The same can be said for fans of the popular video game Madden 20.

Over the past week, Madden 20 has been revealing the top players in this year’s game. With only four players in this season’s 99 club, debating over the choices is in full gear. The fourth and final 99 was revealed on Friday, and that honor belongs to Houston’s DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins a perfect 99

DeAndre Hopkins is a great receiver. In fact, he is one of the best in the game today. However, is he worthy of the only 99-rating on offense to start the season on Madden 20?

Hopkins’ numbers are amongst the best. Last season, Hopkins caught 115 passes for 1572 yards while scoring 11 touchdowns. In his six-year career, the Texans star is closing in on 7,500 total receiving yards and should break the 50-touchdown mark with ease in 2019.

Hopkins will join Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Seattle Seahawks’ linebacker Bobby Wagner, and the Chicago Bears stud Khalil Mack. All of these players are great, but just like with all things sports, the reaction is not always one-sided.

Let the debating begin!

With the reveal of all four players who have been chosen for the Madden 99 Club, here comes the early debate. Who missed out? Who deserved better?

Madden 19 had a total of seven players with 99 overalls in the Madden player ratings. In those 99-ratings was New England Patriots’ Tom Brady and his teammate, now-retired tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Already many are arguing that Brady should still be a 99. Also getting attention for not starting the year at a 99-rating are Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Falcons WR Julio Jones.

One thing to keep in mind is these ratings are just for Week 1. A number of players could be set to make that jump to a 99-rating with a few weeks of good play. Online debating just proves that football is still the king of sports in America.

Madden 20 will hit shelves everywhere on August 2, 2019.