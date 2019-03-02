Hollow Knight: Silksong release date: When is Team Cherry’s sequel action-adventure video game coming out?

Hollow Knight: Silksong, the second game being developed by Team Cherry, is the sequel to Hollow Knight, the award-winning, single-player action-adventure game set in the fictional ancient kingdom of Hallownest, which is inhabited by bugs.

Eager fans have been looking forward to the release of Hollow Knight: Silksong since Team Cherry revealed the new game on their YouTube channel on February 14.

To answer your questions about the upcoming sequel to Hollow Knight, we bring you everything you need to know, including release date, trailers, features, story and gameplay.

Hollow Knight: Silksong release date

Team Cherry has not officially announced a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong. But some fans on Reddit are circulating a rumor that apparently originated from an Italian gaming website, that Team Cherry has tentatively set the release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong for June 12, 2020.

However, Team Cherry has not officially confirmed the rumored release date. We will update fans when the developers officially announce the release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong.

At launch, Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available for Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux and Nintendo Switch. It is hoped that Xbox One and PS4 versions will be available in the future.

Hollow Knight: Silksong trailer

Team Cherry first revealed Hollow Knight: Silksong on their YouTube Channel on February 14, 2019.

Hollow Knight: Silksong overview

Hollow Knight: Silksong is developed and published by Team Cherry. The game is a Metroidvania game, a reference to a subgenre of action-adventure video games considered to be similar in design and mechanics to the popular game series Metroid and Castlevania.

Team Cherry — the trio of Ari Gibson, William Pellen and Jack Vine — started work on Hollow Knight: Silksong after the PC release of Hollow Knight on February 24, 2017. Hollow Knight: Silksong is still under development.

Hornet’s adventure in Hollow Knight: Silksong takes place in a new world or kingdom that is distinct from the Hollownest world of the original game.

According to the developers, they initially planned for Hornet to be a second playable character in one of the downloadable content (DLC) packs that offered additional content for the original Hollow Knight game.

But as development progressed, the game quickly accumulated new and unique content and became large enough to warrant upgrading the DLC project to one for a new adventure game that would be a full-scale sequel to the original.

According to Team Cherry, the Kickstarter backers of the original Hollow Knight game will receive free copies of Hollow Knight: Silksong on either PC or Nintendo Switch, while higher tier backers will receive multiple copies on PC as well as on Nintendo Switch.

Hollow Knight: Silksong story

Hollow Knight: Silksong tells the story of Hornet, the princess and protector of Hallownest, on a quest to discover the secrets of a vast and mysterious ancient kingdom.

Hornet is captured and taken to a strange faraway kingdom ruled by silk and song. She must ascend to the crest of the kingdom on which there is a shining citadel. But to reach the peak, she must overcome obstacles. During the perilous journey, she battles deadly foes, solves mysteries, and makes new friends.

Hollow Knight: Silksong gameplay

Hollow Knight: Silksong is a 2D action-adventure game. Like its predecessor Hollow Knight, the action takes place in a kingdom inhabited by bugs.

Players control Hornet, a bug-like creature, who engages in combat with a vast array of enemies — bugs and beasts — armed with a needle-like weapon. Players also encounter friendly NPCs in the course of the game.

The game features a quest system that takes Hornet through coral forests, glittering cities, and misty moors, in search of the truth about why she was captured and brought to the strange land. She must also unravel the ancient secrets of the kingdom and bring about the end of the deadly threat to the exotic land.

To survive and fulfill the quest she must discover new powers, learn new lethal acrobatic moves to weave her way between deadly foes and unleash devastating attacks. Players also have access to a vast arsenal of deadly weapons and other mechanisms. Hornet must also learn how to craft weapons and tools.

In the course of her perilous journey to the shining citadel at the peak of the kingdom, she encounters an array of foes, including assassins, monsters, knights, and beasts.

More than 150 foes stand between Hornet and the shining citadel on the hill. She must overcome the challenges with bravery and skill.

The action is accompanied by captivating orchestral scores created by Hollow Knight’s award-winning composer, Christopher Larkin.