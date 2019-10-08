Haptic feedback: What is the feature on PS5 DualShock controller?

The PlayStation 5 is coming in the holiday season of 2020 and Sony released a bunch of news today concerning the new console, including the addition of haptic feedback on the PS5 DualShock controller.

Wired reports that the new PS5 includes a 4K Blu-ray player with discs that hold up to 100GB. You also have the choice of which parts of the game to load onto your system to save space.

There was also news about the new PS5 DualShock controllers, including “adaptive triggers” and haptic feedback that is considered more lifelike than the current rumble mechanisms.

PlayStation 5 controller details, here’s what it includes: ▪️ Weighs more than DUALSHOCK 4

▪️ Adaptive Trigger

▪️ USB Type C

▪️ Features Haptic Feedback

▪️ New Speaker System

▪️ Increased Battery Life#PS5 #PlayStation5 — PS5 News – PlayStation 5 (@PS5Console) October 8, 2019

What is haptic feedback on PS5’s DualShock controllers?

The changes to the PS5 DualShock controller is meant to make gameplay more lifelike and realistic.

With the current PS4, the controllers rumble when you are hit. An example is when playing Madden 2K20, a player who is tackled will feel his controller rumble in his hands. In a horror survival game like The Last of Us, when a creature attacks a player, the controller will rumble.

However, the haptic feedback on the PS5 DualShock controller is much more in-depth than that.

From the games demoed by Wired, they tested the new controller in a variety of situations and it reacted differently each time.

When a player was walking in sand, the controller reacted in a slow and soggy manner.

When the player was on the ice, the controller offered a high-frequency response and the thumbsticks were harder to control. When the player had a character jump into the water, there was resistance with the thumbsticks and when they were on a bridge, the controller was bouncy.

This was also in effect on the racecar game Gran Turismo Sport. The controllers felt different if a car was driving on the border between the track and the dirt.

It may take a bit to get used to, but it will make all games feel more realistic and immersive.

The adaptive triggers are more self-explanatory. The new PS5 DualShock controller will make shooting different weapons feel different in the hands of the gamer.

When pulling back a bow and arrow to shoot, the thumbstick will give more resistance as the bow is pulled back, the same as a real bow and arrow. Shooting a machine gun will feel very different than shooting a shotgun.

The PlayStation 5 goes on sale in the holiday season of 2020.