Half-Life Alyx: Valve Index, Oculus Quest and Rift, HTC Vive experience will ‘vary’

Valve Software released the trailer and details for their new VR game Half-Life: Alyx yesterday — and the good news is it will be compatible with all SteamVR compatible systems.

The game takes place between the events of the original Half-Life and Half-Life 2. Alyx Vance and her dad Eli uncover a secret that sees them end up right at the center of the occupation of City 17 by a “mysterious alien race” called The Combine.

We're thrilled to announce Half-Life: Alyx, a new full-length entry in the Half-Life series, built by Valve for VR. Return to Half-Life in March 2020. Pre-purchase now on Steam. pic.twitter.com/GZkhp2Prx1 — Valve (@valvesoftware) November 21, 2019

While it may not be the Half-Life 3 that some were hoping for, Half-Life: Alyx has gamers buzzing. The full-length offering is set to be released in March 2020 and will see players take on the role of Alyx as she gets set to “spark a revolution” and save the future of humanity.

The game was designed wholly for VR but still features all the elements that Half-Life fans have grown to love, such as puzzle-solving, combat, and world exploration, with Valve also promising an “intricately woven story”.

Valve Index, Oculus Quest and Rift, HTC Vive details revealed

The game will be free for everyone who owns the Valve Index headset, but in some great news for gamers will also be compatible with all PC-based VR headsets.

VR was built for the kind of gameplay that sits at the heart of Half-Life, and Half-Life: Alyx was built from the ground up for VR. You'll be able to play it on any SteamVR compatible system. Learn more about our VR compatibility and play styles: https://t.co/n1Ow10wBL8 pic.twitter.com/3K3dPMpnn7 — Valve (@valvesoftware) November 21, 2019

That includes the HTC Vive, Windows Mixed Reality, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Quest with PC and Link Cable, which are all set to be compatible right from the release date.

It sounds like the Valve Index could well be the superior experience — considering Half-Life: Alyx was built with that headset in mind — however, Valve promised it would also be more than enjoyable on other equipment, although the experience may “vary”.

The company said, “If you have VR hardware that works with a computer, then it works with SteamVR. If you don’t yet own any VR hardware, now’s the time.

“Headsets support different sets of features, so the experience will vary between them. Half-Life: Alyx was built hand in hand with Valve Index, which is the highest fidelity option on the market, but the game works great with Vive, Rift and Windows Mixed Reality too.”

If you own the Valve Index, the game will simply appear in your Steam Library on the day it’s released. If you purchased the Index before the end of 2019, you’ll also get a bunch of bonus content, including alternate gun skins and Alyx-themed content for Counter-Strike Global Offensive.

Valve yesterday revealed that the Index — already available in the US and Europe — will soon be available in Canada and Japan, with plans to distribute in more countries soon.

Half-Life: Alyx is set for release on Steam in March 2020.