Hackers attack CD Projekt Red, threaten to release source code for The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077

Promotional still from the game, The Witcher 3. Pic credit: CD Projekt Red

The game studio behind Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 has been hacked. To make matters worse, the attackers are threatening to release the source code for these games.

CD Projekt Red released a statement on the matter via their official Twitter account.

In addition to explaining the breach to their customers, details of the digital ransom note was also included.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Your have been EPICALLY pwned,” the text file read.

“We have dumped FULL copies of the source code from your Perforce server for Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, Gwent and the unreleased version of Witcher 3!!!” they further exclaimed.

The message then went on to detail that the hackers had also accessed all of CD Projekt Red’s documents pertaining to areas such as accounting, administration, and legal.

They then gave the studio 48 hours in order to contact them and “come to an agreement” before they would either onsell or leak the source codes for these games.

Read More Cyberpunk 2077 to add epilepsy warning over seizure fears

After posting the details of the leak late on Tuesday, CD Projekt Red also assured their ex-employees that they didn’t believe that any of their personal data was accessed.

Important Update pic.twitter.com/PCEuhAJosR — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) February 9, 2021

What is ‘source code’ and why don’t CD Projekt Red want it released for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3?

As pointed out by Business Insider, the source code for any game is of vital importance. Those who have access to it can, theoretically, strip out all of the anti-piracy measures put in place to protect the studio.

Anti-cheat software would also be able to be stripped from the games.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

While the hackers insisted that the game studio contact them, CD Projekt Red insists that they won’t pander to the request.

“We will not give in to demands or negotiate with the actor,” they stated on Twitter.

Many commented on the attack, taking to their social media accounts to do so. As Kotaku pointed out, there was instantly a flurry of memes and funny commentary regarding the attack.

However, others were not as impressed with the attack and targeted their disgust at those who apparently condoned the hacking of CD Project Red.

Promotional image of the game, Cyberpunk 2077. Pic credit: CD Projekt Red

This is not the first drama surrounding Cyberpunk 2077

It has been a rough few months for the game studio CD Projekt Red. After their 2020 launch of the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, not only was the game particularly buggy, a seizure and epilepsy warning was also released after the game went live.

This was after previous problems in-house had seen the studio significantly delaying the original release date of the game.

In addition to these issues, the game was quickly pulled from the PS4 platform.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available on Xbox One and PC. The Witcher 3 is also available to play on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.