Fortnite’s Konami code: How to play the minigame

With the recent disappearance of Fortnite, gamers were left with just a black hole on their screens, wondering what was coming next. While no official return date for any sort of Fortnite Season 11 or Fortnite Chapter 2 has been specified, there actually is a minigame available within Fortnite to have some fun during the downtime.

Here’s how to use Fortnite’s Konami code to play the minigame.

What is the Fortnite minigame?

Now that the island planet seems to have blown up, the Fortnite map is also gone. That means there’s nowhere to go as gamers are watching a black hole in space. However, there’s a popular arcade classic that took place in that setting known as Galaga. The Fortnite minigame pays homage to it and gives everyone something else to play during the wait for Fortnite Season 11.

Galaga came out back in the early 1980s thanks to the Namco company. It involved blasting up space invaders as they formed at the top of the screen. The object was also to avoid getting hit and losing a life, similar to Fortnite. It wasn’t quite as advanced as games like Pac-Man or Donkey Kong, but it had plenty of people spending hours trying to rack up points. Here’s a look at the game in action.

How to play the minigame with Fortnite’s Konami code

Depending on what sort of game system one is using for Fortnite, there’s a different “Konami code” to enter. The special code is entered on the game platform’s controller. It’s available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and computers.

Here’s some video of how it looks with small Durr burgers falling from the top. After a round of blasting up Durr burgers, the word “VICDURRY” appears. From there, a huge Durrburger shows up which throws off projectile blasts so watch out for that.

For the PlayStation 4, press ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → O X and then press the Options button on the controller.

For the Xbox One, press ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → B A and then press the Menu button (on left side of X button).

For Nintendo Switch, press ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → A B and then the + button. This works on the joy-cons or Pro controllers.

On a PC, enter ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → on the keyboard and then press Start/Enter key.

By entering the proper Konami code on one’s game system of choice, the Fortnite minigame paying homage to Galaga arrives. However, gamers are playing as a pizza trying to shoot down Durr burgers and rack up a high score. If nothing else, it will kill some time during however long the wait is until a new Fortnite arrives!