Fortnite’s Fall Skirmish release date, Twitchcon, and competition details revealed

Fortnite is following up its Summer Skirmish with a 6-week Fall Skirmish that offers $10 million in prize money. The release date is September 21, and the event will conclude at Twitchcon on October 28, 2018.

The prize money will be awarded during the six weeks of the events. The Summer Skirmish was a bit longer, lasting for eight weeks.

However, Epic Games has increased the prize pool from $8 million to $10 million. The event will also be a huge event for Twitch as the Skirmish is invite-only, and many professional Fornite players will be streaming the event on the platform.

The Showdown Royale tournament will be available to all players, and it will also include cash prizes that are yet to be announced. It will be released early in October, but an official date has not been revealed.

Fall Skirmish kicks off next Friday! Start your ATK engines and warm up the golf swing. Details here: https://t.co/MbXXKL36Kl pic.twitter.com/mUwM3rk8Nu — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 14, 2018

Some of the challenges will include white-knuckle ATK races, masterful golf outings, and mini-games.

Epic Games states that the Fall Skirmish will include some new formats and combine competitive and entertainment formats.

More details are to follow about the Week 1 format on September 20, and details about the competitive format finale will be announced closer to Twitchcon.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for free on multiple platforms including Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC.