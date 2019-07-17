Fortnite Xbox Cup details: What is the date, time, & prize pool for Xbox-only tournament?

An Xbox-only tournament is on the way in the coming days for Fortnite fans. It will allow gamers to show their skills on the popular title and possibly pick up some cash for their efforts.

With a large prize pool available, Xbox One gamers won’t want to miss the opportunity. Here are the latest Fortnite Xbox Cup details including what the prize pool is as well as the date and time it all starts.

Fortnite Xbox Cup starts this weekend

Epic Games announced in their recent v9.40 patch notes that Fortnite Xbox Cup will officially launch this weekend. They’ve announced a start date of Saturday, July 20, for all Xbox gamers interested in participating. The Xbox-only tournament will be a two-day event exclusive to the Microsoft gaming console.

There’s no official requirement as far as having achieved a specific division in Arena. That means this tournament is open to all Xbox One players with round one starting on July 20. The best 3,000 players from that first round move on to Sunday’s second round.

Epic has yet to release an official start time for the tournament with more details set to arrive this week. However, there is another event scheduled to run at 11 a.m. Pacific Time/2 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Once that event is over, it’s possible that the Fortnite Xbox Cup will show up on the game menu.

What’s the Fortnite Xbox Cup prize pool like?

This isn’t just some random, fun-filled Fortnite Xbox Cup for gamers to practice with. It will have a prize pool set with what Epic says will total $1,000,000 in cash prizes. They have yet to specify a grand prize.

As of this report, they’ve only said that the “prize pool will be distributed across all server regions.” There are no amounts given based on order of finish yet. The two-day event described above is a “Solos event” for individual players.

Will you be competing in the #Fortnite Xbox Cup? I will! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9oU4IwTFI9 — Dartix 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 | Creator Code: Dart (@iDartix) July 17, 2019

Epic Games also mentioned a “Trios” event with another $1,000,000 prize pool available. Epic states that this is a one-day event taking place on Sunday, July 21. The Trios Cup has a start time of 2 p.m. Eastern Time and spans three hours. It also requires that players need to have reached Champion League in Arena to be eligible. A second round featuring the top 150 teams (after Round 1) will start at 6 p.m. ET.

More details are set to arrive in the coming days, with the Fortnite Xbox Cup times to be announced inside the game itself via the tournament area. See more details about the Xbox-only tournament as well as other game updates in the Fortnite v9.40 patch notes.